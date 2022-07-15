Covid-19 masks, RATS and antivirals - Health New Zealand

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 15:34

A flu season that has seen case numbers the highest they have been in many years and a resurgence in COVID-19 has seen winter off to a rough start for many. With these increases we are also seeing an increase of pressure on Health care across the board-from Rest Homes to Hospital, staffing shortages due to sickness and increased admissions are creating concern.

There are some changes happening that will help keep you and your family well over the next months.

Increased access to antiviral medication for those most at risk

-It will be easier to access antiviral medication for those most likely to end up in hospital.

-Antiviral medications can reduce the seriousness of COVID-19 meaning fewer people need to be hospitalised, so we are making these more widely available as pharmacy-only medications.

-Te PÄtaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has confirmed today that it is further widening access to the three antiviral treatments it funds for treating early COVID-9 to more than 400,000 more New Zealanders if they get the virus.

-From Monday 18 July anyone over 75 who has tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone who has been admitted previously to an Intensive Care Unit directly as a result of COVID-19, will be eligible to access antivirals through their GP.

-To speed up access to antivirals, GPs can now provide back pocket prescriptions which means at-risk patients for acute respiratory illnesses can be preapproved and have their prescription ready should they become unwell and need the medicine immediately

RATs and masks will be provided free for individuals and households

-We are encouraging everyone who needs extra RATs or masks to head to a COVID-19 testing site or other location and collect a free pack for you and your whÄnau. There are no criteria, you don’t need to be unwell or have symptoms.

-Wearing masks can reduce new cases of the virus by as much as 53 per cent. We are asking New Zealanders to keep up tried and tested measures: wearing a high quality mask, strong vaccine and booster uptake, antivirals and testing, which are highly effective and will put us in the best position to get through what is one of the toughest winters we’ve faced.

-10 million child-size masks are available for year 4-7 students in New Zealand and up to 30,000 masks a week for all other students and school staff, alongside extra funding to support better ventilation over winter.

We are asking our community to think safe. If you feel unwell-take a RAT test, if you think you have been around someone who may have COVID-take a RAT test, if you have been at a gathering-take a RAT test. There is no restriction on RAT tests, if you need them you can collect them free of cost with no criteria needing to be met.

We are asking if you are visiting our hospital for an appointment or to visit a loved one that you wear a mask-and if you have any symptoms, feel unwell or have been around COVID positive people

please RAT test before you come in. You can collect RAT tests from the entrance of the hospital if you need them. If you test positive, please stay home.

You can collect free RATs and masks from the Whanganui Race Course pop up clinic 19 Purnell Street or Te Rito Clinic on Wicksteed Street. For more information on where to get RAT tests from in the community check out www.wdhb.org.nz