Taranaki 24/7 0800 maternity number successful

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 10:48

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has successfully launched a 24/7 0800 phone number and dedicated email for Taranaki pregnant women to call if in labour with urgent concerns, for non-urgent antenatal or postnatal queries or if they are simply looking for a midwife.

The 0800 1MyBaby (0800 169 22 29) service is believed to be the only one of its kind in a New Zealand Hospital and since its launch in April has averaged more than 80 calls and 35 emails a month, says Lydia Rae, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki child and maternal health manager.

"The toll-free 0800 number goes straight to Taranaki Base Hospital’s maternity ward and will be answered by an experienced midwife 24 hours a day, seven days a week," explains Rae.

"During a period when there is a national and regional shortage of Lead Maternity Carers and midwives, the phone and email service gives Taranaki women reassurance that Te Whatu Ora Taranaki will be able to look after their needs."

To date, Rae says most of the calls are women looking for a midwife.

"If the caller has more urgent concerns, they can receive immediate advice and care as required," says Rae.

Taranaki has approximately 1,500 births a year in its hospital maternity wards.

"With the number of births rising in the region, we are looking forward to the completion of the New East Wing Building at Taranaki Base Hospital in late 2024 where we will be able to look after expectant and new mothers in a brand new maternity and primary birthing unit," says Rae.