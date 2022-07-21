Hokitika Rest Home working with Te Whatu Ora to ensure ongoing care

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 16:47

In response to a shortage of Registered Nursing staff at Allen Bryant Aged Residential Care (ARC) facility in Hokitika, some residents are being temporarily relocated to other facilities.

Unfortunately, this situation is not unique - recruiting staff to work in Aged Residential Care is challenging. The current workforce issues are being felt around the country, with some rest homes in other areas having to close due to a lack of staff.

Ultimate Care Allen Bryant, supported by Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast (Te Whatu Ora), are working together to ensure that safe and appropriate clinical care is maintained for residents with complex clinical needs.

Ultimate Care Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Unger says "unfortunately, we have struggled to recruit the required number of nurses that would enable us to continue providing our more clinically complex residents with the care they need. We know that this situation is unsettling for everyone involved and appreciate the support provided by Te Whatu Ora to ensure that our residents continue to be well looked after".

Executive Director of Nursing Becky Hickmott says, "Allen Bryant has a great reputation for providing an exceptional level of quality care to its Coast residents and it is really important to the team that they continue to maintain services and that their residents receive the right level of clinical care.

While we anticipate that this temporary solution presents a sustainable way forward for Allen Bryant, it is also important to acknowledge that we will be continuing to review this situation over the coming weeks. Te Whatu Ora will continue to support the facility to ensure that the relocation runs smoothly, with as little disruption as possible for residents and their whÄnau".