Whanau Awhina Plunket says it’s never too late to vaccinate

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 11:43

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurses are fielding a lot of questions about immunisation, with the flu vaccination now funded for three to 11 year olds.

Chief Nurse Dr Zoë Tipa says it’s understandable that whÄnau have concerns and worries about what’s best for their tamariki.

"Our nurses, kaiÄwhina, health workers and PlunketLine team are always happy to answer questions about vaccinations, and they always have the most up-to-date information to share."

"We love questions! We want to make sure whÄnau can make a confident and informed decision," she says.

Dr Tipa says vaccination is the best protection against the flu, as well as many other preventable diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

"It’s as important as ever that tamariki also have their routine childhood immunisations on time. With the borders opening up, we’re at increased risk from preventable diseases like measles, which can be deadly for all of us, but especially our young ones," Dr Tipa says.

Dr Tipa says vaccinating tamariki is the best way to keep them and all the whÄnau safe from serious and preventable diseases.

"It’s completely understandable that people have fallen behind with their tamariki’s vaccination schedule given how busy and challenging life can be. The good thing is, it’s never too late to catch up.

"And if you have any questions whatsoever, you can talk to your nurse, kaiÄwhina or health worker, or call our PlunketLine team any time on 0800 933 922 - we’re always here to help."

For more information on vaccinations, visit www.plunket.org.nz/caring-for-your-child/immunisation/diseases-we-immunise-against or www.immune.org.nz