Offering patients the best of both worlds - Rongoa Maori

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:45

Key players in the health and disability sector of Aotearoa have heard how offering patients the option of treatment with Rongoā Māori is changing outcomes for both Māori and non-Māori on an unexpected scale.

Over 1,000 registered participants at the Tū Mai Rongoā Symposium - Calling Forth the Mana of Rongoā last month were addressed by a panel of experts who outlined the clinical outcomes Rongoā treatments are producing.

Dr Amohia Boulton, Whakauae Research Centre Director and one of the hosts of the Symposium says that the holistic approach of Rongoā encourages patients to pursue wellness beyond just a single injury.

"Rongoā and medicine are significantly different disciplines and it’s incorrect to suggest we should opt for one or the other. There’s widespread belief that Rongoā is simply about herbs and potions; it’s actually about building people’s expertise to help them care for themselves," she says.

"We have a way of viewing and managing our wellbeing which has been handed down through generations of our tÅ«puna, and we can offer this alongside medical treatment and interventions. Using both systems of knowledge and wellbeing together can have a measurable positive impact - so we would be remiss if we didn’t use both approaches in our quest for hauora," says Dr Boulton.

Symposium attendees heard that ACC have funded 15,000 Rongoā sessions over the past two years with 70 percent of those patients accessing the sessions recovering so well that no further ACC care was required. Whānau treated with Rongoā reported reduced pain and symptoms, reduced need for medications and increased quality of life and wellbeing.

"The provision of Rongoā also offers an important encouragement for whānau who have become disengaged and who distrust the health system. Systemic, structural and personal racism has driven many Māori to avoid treatment for injury or illness resulting in not only poor health outcomes, but significant costs associated with those outcomes," says Boulton.

"If we can encourage whānau to re-engage through the provision of Rongoā, we have the opportunity to help them to help themselves."

Dr Boulton notes that while Rongoā has not received the same privileges as Western medicine in terms of investment or acknowledgement, its inherent value is just as important.

"Science and mātauranga Māori are often judged against each other. But it’s like comparing apples with oranges - both should be considered as equally useful, and both can be used to bring out the best in each other," she says.

As Rongoā steps into the light, several speakers noted there was still a lot of work to do to protect and recognise Rongoā Māori in legislation, to engage with practitioners and embed Rongoā for future generations.

"The tide is turning for whānau in the health system. Our future is bright and Rongoā is here to stay," says Boulton.

Speakers at the Symposium included CEO of the interim Māori Health Authority, Riana Manuel (Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Kahungunu) as well as Deputy Director-General of Māori Health, John Whaanga (Ngāti Rākaipaaka, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Rongomaiwahine) who presented alongside Māori Health Manager for ACC, Eldon Paea (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou), Rongoā practitioner, Pā Robert McGowan QSM, and Rongoā practitioner Donna Kerridge (Ngāti Tahinga, Ngāti Mahuta).