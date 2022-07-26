Offering patients the best of both worlds - Rongoa Maori

|
Key players in the health and disability sector of Aotearoa have heard how offering patients the option of treatment with RongoÄ MÄori is changing outcomes for both MÄori and non-MÄori on an unexpected scale.
Over 1,000 registered participants at the TÅ« Mai RongoÄ Symposium - Calling Forth the Mana of RongoÄ last month were addressed by a panel of experts who outlined the clinical outcomes RongoÄ treatments are producing.
Dr Amohia Boulton, Whakauae Research Centre Director and one of the hosts of the Symposium says that the holistic approach of RongoÄ encourages patients to pursue wellness beyond just a single injury.
"RongoÄ and medicine are significantly different disciplines and it’s incorrect to suggest we should opt for one or the other. There’s widespread belief that RongoÄ is simply about herbs and potions; it’s actually about building people’s expertise to help them care for themselves," she says.
"We have a way of viewing and managing our wellbeing which has been handed down through generations of our tÅ«puna, and we can offer this alongside medical treatment and interventions. Using both systems of knowledge and wellbeing together can have a measurable positive impact - so we would be remiss if we didn’t use both approaches in our quest for hauora," says Dr Boulton.
Symposium attendees heard that ACC have funded 15,000 RongoÄ sessions over the past two years with 70 percent of those patients accessing the sessions recovering so well that no further ACC care was required. WhÄnau treated with RongoÄ reported reduced pain and symptoms, reduced need for medications and increased quality of life and wellbeing.
"The provision of RongoÄ also offers an important encouragement for whÄnau who have become disengaged and who distrust the health system. Systemic, structural and personal racism has driven many MÄori to avoid treatment for injury or illness resulting in not only poor health outcomes, but significant costs associated with those outcomes," says Boulton.
"If we can encourage whÄnau to re-engage through the provision of RongoÄ, we have the opportunity to help them to help themselves."
Dr Boulton notes that while RongoÄ has not received the same privileges as Western medicine in terms of investment or acknowledgement, its inherent value is just as important.
"Science and mÄtauranga MÄori are often judged against each other. But it’s like comparing apples with oranges - both should be considered as equally useful, and both can be used to bring out the best in each other," she says.
As RongoÄ steps into the light, several speakers noted there was still a lot of work to do to protect and recognise RongoÄ MÄori in legislation, to engage with practitioners and embed RongoÄ for future generations.
"The tide is turning for whÄnau in the health system. Our future is bright and RongoÄ is here to stay," says Boulton.
Speakers at the Symposium included CEO of the interim MÄori Health Authority, Riana Manuel (NgÄti Pukenga, NgÄti Maru, NgÄti Kahungunu) as well as Deputy Director-General of MÄori Health, John Whaanga (NgÄti RÄkaipaaka, NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄti Rongomaiwahine) who presented alongside MÄori Health Manager for ACC, Eldon Paea (NgÄti Kahungungu, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou), RongoÄ practitioner, PÄ Robert McGowan QSM, and RongoÄ practitioner Donna Kerridge (NgÄti Tahinga, NgÄti Mahuta).
