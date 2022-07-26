Offering patients the best of both worlds - Rongoa Maori

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:45

Key players in the health and disability sector of Aotearoa have heard how offering patients the option of treatment with RongoÄ MÄori is changing outcomes for both MÄori and non-MÄori on an unexpected scale.

Over 1,000 registered participants at the TÅ« Mai RongoÄ Symposium - Calling Forth the Mana of RongoÄ last month were addressed by a panel of experts who outlined the clinical outcomes RongoÄ treatments are producing.

Dr Amohia Boulton, Whakauae Research Centre Director and one of the hosts of the Symposium says that the holistic approach of RongoÄ encourages patients to pursue wellness beyond just a single injury.

"RongoÄ and medicine are significantly different disciplines and it’s incorrect to suggest we should opt for one or the other. There’s widespread belief that RongoÄ is simply about herbs and potions; it’s actually about building people’s expertise to help them care for themselves," she says.

"We have a way of viewing and managing our wellbeing which has been handed down through generations of our tÅ«puna, and we can offer this alongside medical treatment and interventions. Using both systems of knowledge and wellbeing together can have a measurable positive impact - so we would be remiss if we didn’t use both approaches in our quest for hauora," says Dr Boulton.

Symposium attendees heard that ACC have funded 15,000 RongoÄ sessions over the past two years with 70 percent of those patients accessing the sessions recovering so well that no further ACC care was required. WhÄnau treated with RongoÄ reported reduced pain and symptoms, reduced need for medications and increased quality of life and wellbeing.

"The provision of RongoÄ also offers an important encouragement for whÄnau who have become disengaged and who distrust the health system. Systemic, structural and personal racism has driven many MÄori to avoid treatment for injury or illness resulting in not only poor health outcomes, but significant costs associated with those outcomes," says Boulton.

"If we can encourage whÄnau to re-engage through the provision of RongoÄ, we have the opportunity to help them to help themselves."

Dr Boulton notes that while RongoÄ has not received the same privileges as Western medicine in terms of investment or acknowledgement, its inherent value is just as important.

"Science and mÄtauranga MÄori are often judged against each other. But it’s like comparing apples with oranges - both should be considered as equally useful, and both can be used to bring out the best in each other," she says.

As RongoÄ steps into the light, several speakers noted there was still a lot of work to do to protect and recognise RongoÄ MÄori in legislation, to engage with practitioners and embed RongoÄ for future generations.

"The tide is turning for whÄnau in the health system. Our future is bright and RongoÄ is here to stay," says Boulton.

Speakers at the Symposium included CEO of the interim MÄori Health Authority, Riana Manuel (NgÄti Pukenga, NgÄti Maru, NgÄti Kahungunu) as well as Deputy Director-General of MÄori Health, John Whaanga (NgÄti RÄkaipaaka, NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄti Rongomaiwahine) who presented alongside MÄori Health Manager for ACC, Eldon Paea (NgÄti Kahungungu, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou), RongoÄ practitioner, PÄ Robert McGowan QSM, and RongoÄ practitioner Donna Kerridge (NgÄti Tahinga, NgÄti Mahuta).