'More choice for Cantabrians in sports and injury healthcare, as new radiology clinic opens'

Doors opened this week to Pacific Radiology’s latest Metro Branch in Christchurch, specialising in sports and musculoskeletal imaging.

Ideally located on the ground floor of 136 Moorhouse Ave and opposite the new Christchurch Metro Sports precinct currently in development, Pacific Radiology’s new Metro branch complements an existing range of surrounding sports related services, including physiotherapists, podiatrists, sports medicine specialists and other medical practitioners.

This new Metro branch will play an essential role in diagnosing and supporting the treatment of sports related as well as accidental injuries. By using leading ultrasound, x-ray and Conebeam CT technology the highly experienced clinical team at the Metro branch have the potential to diagnose issues quickly.

Newly appointed Metro Branch Manager, Michaela Dawson, highlights the importance of this new branch to the local community:

"Our Conebeam CT with its ability to detail high definition and cross-sectional imaging of smaller body parts, such as hands and feet, make injury diagnosis that much easier in these more complicated body parts."

From supporting record-breaking athletes at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 to researching concussion risks in Junior Rugby through its nationwide branches, Pacific Radiology has long been committed to the health, well-being and success of New Zealand’s sports people.

Expanding its services further to meet the growing demand in Canterbury for injury related services, Pacific Radiology’s Canterbury Regional Manager, Adrianne Hayes, notes that the new branch will also provide specialised imaging treatment procedures for assisting with a patient’s injury recovery plans.

"By working closely with referring healthcare practitioners as part of a patient’s treatment and recovery healthcare plan, our specialist radiologists can perform highly effective ultrasound guided musculoskeletal procedures which have the potential to negate more invasive surgery," says Adrianne Hayes.

The new Christchurch Metro clinic accepts patient referrals from across the region and is open Monday to Friday, 8.00am - 5.00pm. Appointments can be made easily through the Pacific Radiology contact centre on 0800 869 729 or patients with an X-ray referral can simply walk-in without an appointment.