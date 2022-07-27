Get a hepatitis C test on World Hepatitis Day - Te Whatu Ora

|
New Zealanders at risk of hepatitis C should make sure to get a quick and easy finger-prick test on World Hepatitis Day this Thursday (28 July), says Dr Nick Chamberlain, National Director of Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand National Public Health Service.
"Most people with hepatitis C can be cured by a simple oral treatment that is free with just a prescription.
"Around 40,000-45,000 New Zealanders are living with chronic hepatitis C. While some people with hepatitis C experience unusual tiredness, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea and abdominal pain, many people don’t notice any symptoms until irreparable damage has occurred.
"If left untreated, up to a quarter of people with hepatitis C will develop cirrhosis, which can progress to life-threatening liver cancer or liver failure," says Dr Nick Chamberlain.
"More than 200 New Zealanders continue to die from hepatitis C each year. Many of these deaths could have been prevented by earlier diagnosis and treatment because hepatitis C is now ‘easy test, easy cure’.
"I strongly urge anyone at risk of hepatitis C to get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms.
"There are lots of places you can get a hepatitis C finger-prick test including some pharmacies, Kaupapa MÄori health providers and needle exchanges, plus there are mobile services visiting key locations. You can find out where to get a hepatitis C test by visiting the Ministry of Health website or by asking your GP.
"You’ll get your test results within minutes and they’re 100 percent confidential - no questions asked.
"If you do test positive, there’s an easy cure called Maviret that is taken orally for about 8-12 weeks. It’s free with a prescription and has a success rate of up to 98 percent."
You are at risk of hepatitis C if you:
- have ever injected drugs or shared equipment
- have ever received a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment
- had a blood product transfusion before 1992
- have ever lived in a high-risk country or received medical treatment there
- have ever been in prison
- were born to a mother with hepatitis C.
