Anaesthetic technicians walk off the job tomorrow - APEX

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 12:10

Anaesthetic Technicians who are members of APEX are set to undertake a 24 hour full withdrawal of labour tomorrow. Technicians across 17 locations will be downing tools in an effort to receive a fair offer from their employer, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).

"The new offer received yesterday still sees APEX technicians falling behind their colleagues" says senior advocate Luke Coxon, "they just want to be paid the same as those they’re working alongside who happen to be members of a different union."

"You can’t perform most surgeries without an anaesthetic technician there so the strike will be pretty disruptive" adds Coxon. "The employer knows what they need to do to avoid this disruption, and that’s give us a reasonable offer on salaries that does something to address the increased cost of living for our members."

The full withdrawal of labour will see over 200 Anaesthetic Technicians at Waitemata, North Shore, WhangÄrei, Tauranga, WhakatÄne, Wellington, Hutt, Kenepuru, Rotorua, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hawke's Bay, Southland, Nelson, Palmerston North, Waikato, Taranaki hospitals off work from 0700 hours 28 July to 0659 hours 29 July.