New look for bowel screening kits - National Bowel Screening Programme

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 16:14

Whanganui and surrounding regions will be one of the first to receive the new look bowel screening kits and from August 1st anyone eligible for a kit will be posted the new look green packs.

The bowel screening test is a free two-yearly test completed at home for anyone between 60 and 74 years, and it is saving lives by picking up bowel cancer early.

Judy McIntyre, Bowel Screening Coordinator at Te Whatu Ora Whanganui says the original kit was unappealing, and feedback indicated it was unclear to many what the kit was when it arrived, some even throwing it out as they believed it was junk mail.

She says, however, that it doesn’t matter if you have one of the original kits as the content and kit inside is the same so you can still return this one, as long as it hasn’t expired.

Katrina Kemp and Naomi Patterson are part of the Manaaki Te Whanau Team at Whanganui Regional Health Network and they are pleased we are one of the first regions to be receiving the new kits. They often find when they follow up people who haven’t returned kits that they have put them aside as they weren’t sure how to complete them. If anyone has any questions, they could phone Katrina or Naomi on 0800 775 001 or contact the National Bowel Screening Programme on 0800 924 432

Do the test as soon as possible. The test kit will expire in about six months. Post the completed test back on the same day or next day as delays could spoil your sample. (if this happens you will be posted a new kit)