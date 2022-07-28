Regional-first mobile clinic to improve access to hep C detection

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 19:23

To celebrate World Hepatitis Day and the national awareness campaign launch Te Manawa Taki - Community Hepatitis C Service revealed their specialist mobile hepatitis C pop-up clinic in Huntly today.

The mobile clinic is a regional first, significantly improving community access to hepatitis C (hep C) resources by bringing point-of-care testing and treatment to areas where it is needed most.

It also has two additional clinic rooms so Te Manawa Taki Community Hepatitis C Service can partner with other service providers. Hep C is a blood borne virus that causes liver inflammation and can lead to liver cancer if left untreated. Around 1,000 people contract hep C and 200 people die from it every year in New Zealand. Around 45,000 Kiwis are living with the virus, and half of them may be unaware they have it due to symptoms not showing for years, or even decades in some cases.

Jo de Lisle, Hep C Project Manager from Te Whatu Ora, HealthShare, the shared services agency for the Te Manawa Taki region, says the mobile clinic will be a gamechanger for detecting locals living with hep C.

"Bringing hep C testing and treatment services straight to communities that are at high-risk will change so many lives for the better. We bring this free service to the people - they don’t need to go anywhere," says Jo.

"A huge thank you to the Ministry of Health for providing the funding to make this happen and to Te Whatu Ora - Waikato for arranging the van fit out - fit for providing a world-class service."

Nancy Carey, Community Hep C Nurse Coordinator for Te Manawa Taki, says the ability to provide end-to-end care on the doorstep of hep C patients is an encouraging step forward to eliminating the virus. "Amazing curative antiviral treatments have been a game changer for those living with hep C, and our clinic on wheels means we can test and treat people where it is needed most. Treatment lasts for only 8 weeks, is completely free and has few, if any, side effects.

"Plus, we collaborate and work alongside other services who want to partner with us, as the van can accommodate up to three clinics."

Additionally, the launch of the van coincides with the launch of the national awareness campaign, Stick it to hep C. The campaign released today on World Hepatitis Day gives a cheeky middle finger to the virus to raise awareness and encourage New Zealanders to get an easy, finger-prick test to detect the virus.

Risk factors for hep C include drug use with needles, amateur tattoos, time in prison, receiving medical treatment in a high-risk country, a blood transfusion before 1992, or been born to a mother with hep C.