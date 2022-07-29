Appointment of Markerita Poutasi as National Director, Pacific Health

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 16:04

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand has today announced the appointment of Markerita (Meg) Poutasi as National Director, Pacific Health.

Announcing this permanent appointment, Te Whatu Ora Chief Executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa said Markerita Poutasi brought with her an outstanding background in both Pacific health, and strategic planning.

"Markerita joins Te Whatu Ora from Te Toka Tumai (Auckland) where she most recently held the role of Chief of Strategy. She has a very strong focus on transformation of health structures to reflect Te Tiriti in both action and equity. As lead for Performance Improvement, she was instrumental in delivering new equity approaches within planned care delivery in Auckland," Margie Apa said.

Markerita Poutasi has also worked as the Director of Pacific Health for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre where she led the regional (from Northland to Counties Manukau) approach to the Pacific health response to COVID-19 and partnered with the Pacific Provider Collective to develop a regional commissioning framework to deliver adaptive models of care. She is a partnerships specialist and has a background in law and Pacific development.

She is experienced in change leadership, Pacific health equity and designing new models of care with communities.

"I am delighted to have Markerita joining us from 1 August," Margie Apa said.

Margie Apa also acknowledged the work of Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone for her service as interim National Director, Pacific Health and the significant role she has played in reinforcing Te Whatu Ora’s responsibilities around Pacific health.

"Gerardine took on a significant workload at a time of great system transformation. She has helped set a pathway forward."