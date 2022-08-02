ACEM welcomes New Zealand’s healthcare workforce crisis solutions

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 12:41

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM; the College) welcomes the Aotearoa New Zealand Government’s announcement of solutions aimed at addressing the healthcare workforce crisis, and urges the government to promptly implement the fixes to quickly reduce pressures on overwhelmed emergency departments.

When successfully implemented, the initiatives and investments will deliver urgently needed improvements in workforce sustainability, and positively impact systemic pressures that lead to access block, staff burn-out, ambulance ramping, excessive waits for care and poorer outcomes for patients.

ACEM is pleased that the announced initiatives include both short-term and long-term approaches to addressing workforce shortages, including investments and services aimed at supporting overseas nurses and doctors to achieve registration in New Zealand, and greater focus on supporting the training of future healthcare workers.

The College encourages the government to consider strategies and incentives that ensure equitable distribution of workforce in rural areas, which are most affected by the workforce crisis, and to work with frontline healthcare workers on any further workforce solutions.

The College has been regularly drawing attention to the crippling issues being experienced in the nation’s emergency departments (EDs), that are leading to poorer outcomes for patients and contributing to staff burnout. A dangerous shortage of healthcare workers, particularly senior nurses and in primary care, has been exacerbated by absences due to illness, including COVID-19.

ACEM recently welcomed the $1.1 billion for health in the budget and called for a fix for the workforce crisis.

ACEM Aotearoa New Zealand Chair Dr Kate Allan said, "Skilled healthcare workers are the most important part of the healthcare system and Aotearoa New Zealand’s emergency doctors strongly welcome the government’s announcement of initiatives aimed at increasing the amount of healthcare workers across the health system now, and into the future."

"These urgently needed fixes must be delivered as soon as possible - kiwis can’t wait any longer."

"The healthcare workforce crisis is being experienced across the world, and we are grateful that the New Zealand Government has listened to its healthcare workers and provided tangible solutions to improve this critical issue."