Installation of new CT scanner to start shortly

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 09:52

Installation of a brand new state-of-the-art Computed Tomography Scanner in Te NÄ«kau Hospital’s Radiology Department is scheduled to start on Monday, 22 August.

More commonly known as a CT Scanner, the new $1.4 million piece of equipment will replace the current scanner which is seven years old and has reached the ‘end of its life’.

Site preparation and installation of the new machine will take three weeks. During this time, patients needing urgent CT scans will need to travel to Christchurch for this service. All non-urgent scans will be scheduled from Monday, 12 September when the new scanner is expected to be up and running.

CT scanners are a vital diagnostic tool for hospital and health care teams, taking ‘multi-sectional’ images of what’s going on inside of our bodies.

This new scanner comes with several key improvements including more consistent, clearer imaging and faster turnaround of scans. It’s also quieter and allows for more interaction with health teams while people are getting scanned, helping to support patients who might be nervous.