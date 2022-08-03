'More pressure needed for breastfeeding success'

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 11:05

This World Breastfeeding Week the urgent call is for all sectors to remove barriers to breastfeeding. Despite the fact that almost all babies are breastfed at birth, families face too many barriers to continue with their intentions, with only 17% of infants being exclusively breastfed at six months, the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation recommendation.

"WhÄnau have a right to be supported in how they nourish their babies, and they want to breastfeed," said Kelly Dorgan, Health Justice Advocate with the Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service, a public health contract situated at Te Puawaitanga ki Åtautahi Trust. "Our low rates are an alarm bell demonstrating that as a society, we are failing whÄnau at one of the most vulnerable times of their lives."

The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week, an initiative of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF. This year’s theme ‘Step Up for Breastfeeding - educate and support’ puts pressure on all sectors and the organisations within them to take responsibility for creating environments that protect this precious taonga.

The Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with KÅrero WhÄngai Åª, a photography exhibition showcasing local breastfeeding journeys to communicate the importance, the beauty, and the challenges of nurturing babies. The exhibit is a collaboration with local family photographer Liane Helena and is about showing the lived experience - in its truest forms. The exhibition is being hosted by Christchurch City Council Libraries.

"Breastfeeding is most likely to happen in societies in which it is supported and protected," said Dorgan. "All of us play a part in nurturing whÄnau with new pÄpi by providing environments in which all members of our communities can thrive."

Successive governments have all acknowledged breastfeeding as an important health determinant with lasting impact on the ongoing wellbeing of babies, mothers, families, and communities, setting unmet targets year after year. However, when not effectively supported and protected, whÄnau efforts to breastfeed can result in significant mental distress, with feelings of guilt and shame reported by those who don’t ‘succeed.’

By recommending breastfeeding without addressing the structural barriers that exist across society, we are creating unjust pressure that causes harm. This harm is greatest for those populations already facing significant systemic disadvantage, such as the highly deprived, young parents, MÄori, and Pasifika.

In 2020, the Ministry of Health published the National Breastfeeding Strategy that identifies the need for changes across sectors to improve breastfeeding rates and experiences. "I look forward to the Strategy’s full implementation." However, Dorgan worries until then whÄnau are at an increased risk of missing out on breastfeeding’s important physical, relational, emotional, and environmental impacts.

"Breastfeeding is a huge contribution to our communities," said Dorgan. "We can’t expect individuals to bear the burden alone. In our various roles in society as decision makers, we must all urgently act to protect this practice."