ProCare announces new Director to its Co-operative Board

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 11:59

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today announced the appointment of a new Director to its Co-operative Board - effective immediately.

Tevita Funaki, Chair of ProCare’s Health (PHO) Limited Board will join the Co-operative Board as a Director representing Pacific interests.

Tevita is well known to the ProCare team as he has been on the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board since 2011. Alongside his current Board role, Tevita is the CEO of The Fono, a Pacific provider of medical, dental, social, public health and education services.

Harley Aish, Chair of ProCare’s Co-operative Board says: "Last year, ProCare launched its equity strategy and part of this strategy involved ensuring we were accurately representing the communities we serve across TÄmaki Makaurau and reducing the inequities in health.

"With his well-established networks with Pasifika communities across Auckland and his commitment to the wellbeing and prosperity of Pasifika peoples, Tevita was a natural choice to take on this important role," he continues.

"The Co-operative Board welcomes him to the table, and we look forward to continuing to be able to give our Pasifika communities more of a voice in the health and wellbeing space," concludes Aish.