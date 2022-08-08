Abnormal finding on woman's chest x-ray missed for several years - HDC

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 15:03

The importance of timely reporting on radiology imaging and comprehensive safety-netting to ensure significant abnormal test findings are acted upon was highlighted in a decision published by Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell.

A woman presented to the emergency department (ED) at Waikato District Health Board (WDHB) with stomach pain and nausea, and a chest x-ray was taken as part of clinical investigations. Although a subsequent radiology report described an abnormal mass on the woman’s lung, the ED clinician who ordered the x-ray overlooked the comment, and no further action was taken until the radiology report was noted when the woman attended the ED again nearly three years later. Around that time she was confirmed as having lung cancer. As a result of the delay, the opportunity to diagnose cancer at an earlier stage was missed.

This case highlights the challenges associated with the follow-up of test results ordered in an ED. In this situation, primary care services can be a particularly important safety-net to ensure results are reviewed and followed up.

Ms McDowell says, "Clear communication between ED clinicians and GPs, and a shared understanding about responsibility for the follow-up of test results is essential to patient safety."

She considered a delay of 11 days for WDHB to send the x-rays offsite for radiology reporting by a third party was undesirable and increased the possibility of harm to the woman.

"I therefore find the DHB in breach of the Code for its failure to ensure radiology reporting was completed in an acceptable timeframe," says Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell considered the primary responsibility for taking further action on the radiology report lay with the ED clinician. In overlooking the reporting radiologist’s comment about the abnormal mass and, consequently, failing to take any follow-up action, the ED clinician was also found to be in breach of the Code.

Ms McDowell was also concerned the woman’s GP practice, which was sent a copy of the x-ray radiology report, did not follow its own policies, and safety-netting intended to prevent abnormal test results from being missed was not engaged. This resulted in another missed opportunity to follow up on the abnormal x-ray result.

While Ms McDowell acknowledged the pressure radiology services are under at a national level due to increase in demand paired with workforce shortages and recruitment challenges, it was her view healthcare consumers have the right to expect x-rays to be read in fewer days than occurred in this case.

"That such delays are common does not excuse the delays, and I am concerned that if a culture of tolerance of unacceptable delays develops, this will become normalised and patients will be put at risk.

"The passage of time between seeing a patient and reviewing a radiology report does not support good clinical decision-making, and the timely reporting of radiology results is a critical systems issue," says Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell recommended WDHB and the ED clinician provide an apology to the woman’s family.

Ms McDowell made multiple recommendations to WDHB including that it audit compliance with its electronic results policy, and that it consider improvements to reduce delays in radiology reporting times and implementation of a system to highlight all significant or abnormal test results. She also requested WDHB update HDC on changes made as a result of its serious adverse event review and any further changes made since the recommendations of the review were implemented.

Ms McDowell also recommended the ED clinician conduct an audit of radiology reports acknowledged by him.

She further recommended the GP practice audit test results ordered by third parties to identify whether appropriate follow-up action is being taken and whether its own policies are being followed.