Reporting your RAT result essential to getting the support you need

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 11:56

With COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses continuing to circulate within the community, we’re reminding West Coast residents of the importance of registering rapid antigen test (RAT) results so that they can be connected to the support they need while isolating.

Te Whatu Ora West Coast’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response Philip Wheble says that for people who test positive in particular, registering a RAT result is the best way to ensure they can access the support they need during their isolation period.

"We know that there are people across the Coast who aren’t registering their results which means that access to any supports is limited. Registering your RAT results ensures that not only do we have a much better understanding of the case numbers across our region which helps us determine the best use of resources, it also means that if your condition worsens you will have access to the supports you need.

"When you register a positive result, the Ministry of Health will send you a text message from 2328 confirming your positive test result. The text will provide information about self-isolation and support options.

"If you are older or have other health problems you may be contacted by your general practice team or by the West Coast COVID Care in the Community team to check whether you need extra health monitoring or support. Registering your result is incredibly important to ensure you are well supported while isolating," says Mr Wheble.

"If your symptoms are worsening and you need medical care, please call your normal healthcare provider. If you need urgent medical help or cannot breathe properly, call 111 immediately. Tell them you have COVID-19 when you ring."

Information and resources to help with managing COVID-19 illness and isolating at home can be found on our website COVID-19 care in the community

Remember, you can continue to help support our health system by following the usual public health measures. This means stay home if you’re unwell, get tested if you’re symptomatic, wash and dry your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings, and get vaccinated. This includes getting your booster, which remains one of the best defences against COVID-19 - as well as getting a second booster if you’re eligible.

How to report a RAT result

You should report the results of your rapid antigen test (RAT) if you test positive or negative. You can do this online through My Covid Record. Log in to the site, click 'Report a test result', and follow the steps.

If you are having trouble using My Covid Record, you can report the results of your RAT over the phone by calling 0800 222 478 and choose option 3.

If you get a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) result:

this does not need to be confirmed with a PCR test unless advised otherwise you do not need another test before you end your isolation period

You can also report a RAT result for someone else through your own My Covid Record account. To make a report on behalf of someone else you will need their NHI number, full name and date of birth.

If the person you're reporting for doesn't have an NHI number call 0800 222 478 and press 3.

RAT testing instructions in Te Reo MÄori can be found here:

https://covid19.govt.nz/assets/resources/translated-resources/Maori/RATs-guide-v3-Maori.pdf and in other languages here https://covid19.govt.nz/languages-and-resources/translations/

Detailed information on how to report your RAT results is available on the Unite against COVID-19 website - How to report your RAT results | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

Need to top up your RAT supply?

RATs are available across the Coast. There are no criteria. You don’t need to be unwell or have symptoms. Anyone who needs RATs can collect a free pack for you and your whÄnau from a RAT collection site.

RAT collection site details are available online at: COVID-19 Testing - West Coast - Healthpoint

Before going to a collection site, please place an order online here: https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/ OR free call 0800 222 478 between 8am - 8pm (7 days).

Free face masks are also available from RAT collections sites (subject to availability).