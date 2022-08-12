Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:29

Changes to the delivery of health care services to come into effect at Buller Health today

In response to on-going staffing pressures across the West Coast, the following changes to how health care services will be delivered at Buller Health will come into effect today (12/08/2022).

Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by our Foote Ward team will only be available between 7:00am - 11:00pm daily with the doors closing at 10:00pm.

Outside of these hours, all acute care will be managed in the same way as rural services provided by St John who will be supported by a PRIME trained clinician. Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te NÄ«kau Hospital.

These changes are being made to ensure that we are able to continue providing urgent / acute care as well as routine primary care to the wider Westport community. We anticipate that we will continue operating in this way for at least six weeks, says Holly Mason, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast’s Director of Nursing.

"Staffing shortages as a result of vacancies and sickness are impacting services Coast-wide and around the rest of the country. We are actively recruiting to permanent vacancies and while we have been successful in securing new staff, there is a lead in time before successful overseas applicants can come on board.

"Our teams have been doing a fantastic job, often going above and beyond, to ensure that services are maintained. We know staff are under pressure and we appreciate the extra mile everyone is going. On top of managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages, our Buller team has also had to deal with two significant flood events. It is essential that we implement changes that will help to reduce the current level of pressure across the system. Our focus now is on ensuring we have a sustainable level of staffing which will enable us to continue providing the full range of health care services.

"Prior to making these changes to Buller Heath’s services, our team have tried to secure staff from Te NÄ«kau and further afield from other districts but unfortunately they too are struggling to resource services. Locally, we are working with our partner agencies to ensure that health care services are available during this time. You can be reassured that if you need emergency or acute care that this will be available," says Ms Mason.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

- For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday; 8:45am - 5:00pm.

- If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

- If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.

Once again, we want to thank the Buller community for their on-going patience and apologise for any inconvenience that this situation may cause. Remember, you can help us out by planning ahead as much as possible for routine health care by booking early," says Ms Mason.