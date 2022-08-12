Pegasus Health appoints chair designate - Pegasus Health

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 17:38

Experienced Canterbury Director, Barry Bragg, has been appointed as the chair designate of Pegasus Health (Charitable) Ltd.

Mr Bragg will take up the position following the Board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December, when current Chair, Peter Townsend, steps down by rotation, after 15 years as a director of Pegasus Health. He has been Chair since 2018.

In making the announcement, Mr Townsend said Mr Bragg had all the attributes to lead Pegasus Health (Charitable) Ltd. during a time of change in the health system.

"The Board is confident he will ensure the organisation remains vibrant and continues to meet the primary care needs of the people of Canterbury, as Government health reforms are implemented over the next five years," he said.

"The Board interviewed a number of high-calibre applicants before deciding that Mr Bragg had the right mix of skills to take Pegasus Health forward."

Mr Bragg is of NgÄi Tahu descent and was a Government appointment to the Canterbury District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury).