From Benson and Hedges Fashion to Smokefree 2025 : ASH celebrates 40 years

Sunday, 28 August, 2022 - 12:05

As Aotearoa New Zealand looks ahead to a Smokefree 2025, ASH is marking its 40-year campaign to stop the harm caused by cigarettes which has helped slash smoking rates.

Attitudes towards smoking were very different when ASH formed in 1982, says ASH chair Professor Robert Beaglehole.

"Forty years ago people smoked in their offices, often at their desks, and could smoke on both domestic and international flights. Both the Commonwealth Games and the Auckland Surf Life-Saving Rescue Helicopter were sponsored by tobacco companies. These things are unheard of today.

"In the 1981 Census a third of all adult New Zealanders said they smoked regularly. In 1984 MÄori were reported to have the highest rates of lung cancer in the world.

"Many Kiwis who grew up in the 80s and earlier will remember feeling sick in the back of the car while mum and dad smoked, or being sent to the dairy to buy their parents’ cigarettes," Prof Beaglehole says.

The 1984 tobacco control programme heralded a new era with the introduction of New Zealand’s first smokefree policies. They included health warnings, raising taxes and support for those who wanted to quit. In 1988 an age limit of 16 was put on cigarette sales and smoking on domestic flights was banned.

Since ASH was founded - with funding from the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Society - daily smoking rates have fallen to under 10%. New Zealand now has some of the most comprehensive tobacco control policies in the world.

ASH patron Helen Clark says ASH has influenced the national discussion on reducing death from cigarettes through evidence-based support for reform.

"This was particularly important to me as Minister of Health during the development and passing of the world leading 1990 Smokefree Environments Act. As we work towards the Smokefree 2025 goal, it is important to strengthen some of the simple measures that have been so successful in the past few years," Helen Clark says.

Despite the overall success in reducing smoking rates over the past four decades, MÄori and PÄsifika smoking rates have declined at a markedly slower rate than the rest of the population. The 2021 New ZealandHealth Survey found 22% of MÄori and 16% of PÄsifika still smoke.

ASH board member and Auckland University Associate Professor of Public Health, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, says it is disappointing that PÄsifika rates remain higher.

"We can see from the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out what can be achieved when communities are engaged. There must be community-led campaigns to support quitting if PÄsifika are to reach the Smokefree 2025 goal of less than 5% smoking," Prof Tukuitonga says.

Fellow ASH board member and frontline smoking cessation worker Rebecca Ruwhiu-Collins says too many MÄori are still dying from smoking-related illnesses. "Smokefree 2025 will stop future generations having to watch their whÄnau die because of smoking. But to support whÄnau to succeed, there must be easy access to less harmful alternatives such as vaping," Rebecca Ruwhiu-Collins says.

Prof Beaglehole says Government moves to limit access to smoked tobacco, remove nicotine from cigarettes and create a smokefree generation will be challenging and confronting for many of the estimated 150,000 New Zealanders who will still smoke daily even after Smokefree 2025 is reached.

"Many of these daily smokers are on low incomes and many of them want to quit. They need to be supported to do so and there need to be some access to regular cigarettes for the people who do not want to or simply cannot quit without turning to illicit supply.

"There were cries that fashion and sports would be destroyed by the removal of tobacco sponsorship, and that smokefree environments would stop people going to pubs. But the world didn’t end," Prof Beaglehole says.

National MÄori Public Health body HÄpai Te Hauora have worked closely with ASH for nearly two decades. CEO Selah Hart acknowledges the leadership ASH has shown: "Together we have worked to push back the stronghold that addiction to tobacco has had on our whÄnau."