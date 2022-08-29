Reconnect with the people and places that lift you up - MHAW NZ

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 16:55

There’s only one month until Mental Health Awareness Week (26 September - 2 October 2022). This MHAW, we’re asking New Zealanders to ‘Reconnect - with the people and places that lift you up’. The past couple of years have been tough on our wellbeing, and it’s been difficult to connect with friends and whÄnau and the places that are important to us. This year’s MHAW theme is about encouraging you to engage with the people and places that bring you joy - hei pikinga waiora.

Shaun Robinson, Mental Health Foundation chief executive says: "We hope you’ll take some time this MHAW to reconnect, whether it’s reaching out to someone you’ve lost contact with, visiting a place that’s special to you or getting outside in nature. Reconnect with the people who lift you up and places that are special to you and notice how this makes you feel."

To help you take part in MHAW, free resource packs are now available to order - but get in quick, almost 4,000 have already been sent out (orders close 16 September). Each pack contains posters, stickers, flyers and a kÅrero card set to help you make the most out of the week at work, school or home. We’ve gone digital with our guide this year - we encourage you to download it for daily inspiration and activities to help bring MHAW to life. You can also subscribe to receive email updates to guide you in the lead up to and through the week and help you plan your best MHAW yet.

"Our mental health is a special taonga. One in five New Zealanders experience a mental illness and/or addiction each year and it’s important to remember that with the right tautoko many people can and do recover" Shaun Robinson says. "Wellbeing isn’t just for people who have not experienced mental illness - it’s for everyone. Think about how you and your community can engage with this year’s theme and help to improve the wellbeing of all New Zealanders."

As with previous years there are daily 'reconnect' activity ideas inspired by Te Whare Tapa WhÄ and the Five Ways to Wellbeing, which are simple strategies proven to boost wellbeing.