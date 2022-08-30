14 years of walking for charity

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 00:01

The New Zealand branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community held its 14th annual ‘Walk for Humanity’ walkathon on Saturday 27th August 2022 at Barry Curtis Park. This year’s walkathon has raised close to $9000 so far, which will support Blind Low Vision NZ and Humanity First NZ charities. For over 130 years, Blind Low Vision NZ has given vision-impaired New Zealanders the opportunity to be self-reliant and do the things they need and want to in life. Humanity First NZ has been very active in the Food Security and Disaster Relief programmes in NZ and the Pacific Islands since 2007.

"Service to mankind is the essence of Islam and doing charitable acts is incumbent upon every Muslim", says the event organizer Dr. Nadeem Ahmad. "The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is well known to support charities throughout the world and has raised several million dollars internationally through various charity walks. In NZ, we have raised tens of thousands for charity through this annual walkathon. It is our humble duty as Muslims to continue doing so and supporting fellow New Zealanders".

Over a hundred participants took part in this year’s walk, along with representatives of Blind Low Vision NZ and Humanity First NZ. The walk was followed by a barbeque lunch sponsored by Team Khan of Mike Pero New Zealand, and special prizes were given to the individuals with the highest amounts raised. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a worldwide reformist movement in Islam, with millions of followers in 210 countries. It is acknowledged worldwide for its sincere efforts to establish global peace, and for its work towards charitable causes.

For more details contact: 0800 Y ISLAM (0800 9 47526) Toll free, or visit https://fundraise.blindlowvision.org.nz/event/walk-for-humanity/home to donate.