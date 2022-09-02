Continuous conspiracy theories or unanswered concerns?

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 10:08

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) along with Public Health Physician Dr Ate Moala, and Barrister Lisa Hansen has been the target of yet another hit piece from New Zealand’s Stuff Media.

Dr Moala is "accused" of being connected with the Freedom and Rights Coalition, as well as protesting against the Covid-19 lockdowns which are now known to cause more harm than good - to the health and the financial well-being of individuals, the public health systems and the nations that instituted these. The article continues with accusations against Dr Moala’s charitable trust ‘Pacific Child, Youth and Family Integrated Care' (PACYFIC), stating it was spreading conspiracy theories within its network.

NZDSOS spokesperson Dr Cindy de Villiers wonders what theories the group was spreading. "The article does not point out what conspiracy theories PACYFIC spreads. Neither does it state on what basis NZDSOS is a conspiracy group. Who is actually spreading the untruths and misinformation? We challenge the author to show us one conspiracy from NZDSOS and we applaud Dr Moala for helping her people".

No one appointed the Director General of Health (who has no doctor-patient relationship with the applicant) as the only doctor who could provide exemption letters. Yet, this process was eventually written into law for health care workers and teachers. No public consultation was undertaken, nor were any ethical opinions sought when this legislation was rushed through.

"This, after the PM had said that there would be no penalties for those who did not take the Covid injection", said Dr de Villiers. "NZDSOS requests simply to have open discussion and debate about the government's Covid response. Yet we are constantly ignored and called conspiracy theorists for merely asking questions. Is anyone able to define what a conspiracy theorist is, along with telling us what conspiracy theories we are promoting?" asked de Villiers.

The mounting deaths associated with the covid injection are getting harder to ignore both in New Zealand and globally. National and international media are sharing horrifying stories of SADS, however. At some point, these deaths, labelled SADS or otherwise have to be investigated.

Are they a result of micro contamination, the pathological spike protein the body produces in response to the injection, the lipid nano-

particles, a combination of these or something else completely? "No organisation has attempted to answer this, as far as we are aware. NZDSOS is big enough to admit it does not have the answers either. We have questions and given that these questions involve the lives of New Zealanders, we continue to request that these questions are investigated and answers provided".

"NZDSOS is a group of doctors who have the health of the New Zealand public and their families at heart. Questioning the government, health authorities and the media narrative is not conspiracy" said Dr de Villiers.

However, labelling individuals and groups, in a clear attempt to swing the voter away from Dr Moala and defame barrister Lisa Hansen does appear to have more of an alternative motive than plain old unbiased journalism.

The offer from NZDSOS to mainstream media to conduct a recorded live discussion remains open.