Informed consent or uninformed coercion? Who is accountable? - NZDSOS

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 16:59

With the current inquest into the death of a young man from vaccine-induced myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) due to finish this week, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) questions if the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been too haphazard with their process of informed consent?

NZDSOS questions what was known and when about the ability of the Pfizer vaccine to cause myocarditis. Were consumers being advised of the risks and if so, what can be done if informed consent was inadequate?

According to the Medsafe website, a monitoring communication was issued to the health workforce in June 2021 advising that myocarditis was a potential risk from this vaccine and that health professionals should report any possible case of this to CARM.

However, in July 2021 Medsafe issued an alert communication advising health professionals they had concluded myocarditis was a rare (fewer than 1 in a million overall) side effect from the vaccine.

Yet again in 20 December 2021 Medsafe issued a reminder alert communication about myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination following the death of the young man in question. It was described as rare though this definition had changed from 1 case to 30 cases per million doses. (Currently, myocarditis/pericarditis is listed on Medsafe Safety Report 44 as 81.8/million [908/11.1]) Vaccinators were advised everyone should be informed about the risk of myocarditis, the symptoms to be concerned about and to seek urgent medical advice if symptoms occurred. It was recommended a written pamphlet be given at the time of vaccination.

An NZDSOS spokesperson said a number of people who have communicated their experiences with these exact symptoms, "have reported not being taken seriously and being diagnosed with anxiety".

"We question if patients were told of the risk of myocarditis prior to the death of this young man since health practitioners were advised in July 2021 that it was a risk" said the spokesperson.

Doctors were specifically advised in an April 2021 Guidance Statement from the Med ical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) to discuss the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination with patients. "There was no mention of discussing risks, uncertainties or alternatives. In fact, doctors were threatened with disciplinary action if they provided any ill-defined ‘anti-vaccination messaging’ which could potentially include discussing risks. Due to this fact alone, many consumers may not have been fully informed" said the spokesperson.

It was a pharmacist that gave the young man whose inquest is being held, his vaccine. The pharmacy guidance issued in May 2021 recommended that pharmacists discuss the risks as well as the benefits of vaccination which is an improvement on the guidance doctors and dentists received. Was it read, was it followed and were other pressures put on pharmacists to vaccinate as many people as possible and not dis courage vaccination by disclosing risks?

Would disclosure of risks have made any difference though, as even if people were informed, were they actually in a position to consent freely or to decline consent if their jobs and/or social lives were at stake? Would the young man in question have sought help earlier if he had been warned about the symptoms of myocarditis?

"NZDSOS questions the position of those who did not freely consent or those who were not given sufficient information and have suffered adverse effects," said the spokesperson.

Dr Duncan Webb, former dean of law, University of Canterbury, now Chief Govern ment Whip, in 2016 was asked about this very issue in an interview on Radio New Zea land's Afternoons programme.

Dr Webb stated, "One of the critical questions is what risks are disclosed. It is not always feasible to disclose every possible risk. You can only disclose in general terms what the nature of those risks are. Now if one of the risks does eventuate and it hasn’t been effectively disclosed, then obviously that is grounds for complaint. There certainly are plenty of instances that the Health and Disability Commission has looked at where informed consent hasn’t been given because the risks haven’t been fully and fairly explained."

It appears a significant number of New Zealanders would have grounds for a complaint to the Health and Disability Commission. Who will be held accountable for prohibiting doctors from fulfilling their obligations? Who will be held accountable for the vast majority of New Zealanders not being fully informed?

For the full article see here - https://nzdsos.com/2022/09/06/informed-consent-who-is-accountable/