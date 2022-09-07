ProCare backs calls for better healthcare for transgender people under Te Whatu Ora

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 10:29

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today joined growing calls for improved healthcare outcomes, better defined healthcare goals and improved healthcare for transgender people by ensuring that people have access to consistent quality care regardless of who they are or where they live.

Traditionally, people that identify as transgender have had inconsistent or poor experiences within the healthcare system. However, now that Te Whatu Ora is looking to provide a consistent level of healthcare across Aotearoa New Zealand, ProCare supports the call for discussion to ensure that the transgender population is considered and acknowledged as part of the healthcare system reform.

Dr Allan Moffit, Clinical Director at ProCare says: "The list of transgender healthcare recommendations issued by QED is a good starting point for conversations around how the government can ensure the healthcare reforms create consistent, quality care for all people in Aotearoa New Zealand, regardless of who they are or where they live. Clearly, some requests will need to be prioritised along with other calls for investment in health gain.

"Some care will need to be taken to ensure that all aspects of a person’s health are taken into consideration, particularly, for example, when starting the process of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) or gender affirming surgery, and blanket policies may not apply," points out Moffitt.

"ProCare supports the notion that transgender healthcare services (including HRT, gender affirming surgery, hormone blockers, and additional therapy), should be considered on equal footing with other health procedures throughout these reviews," concludes Moffitt.

Dr Tania Wilson, General Manager at ProCare Fresh Minds says: "Research has shown that transgender people are often over-represented in poor physical and mental health statistics - in the most part resulting from discrimination from whÄnau, health services and those in wider society. Therefore, anything we can do to improve on the healthcare aspects are to be welcomed.

"We know from our daily mahi with young people who identify as transgender, that the central focus for them is around their personal goal of being accepted as the person they want to be. Healthcare services therefore need to be both affirmative and enabling for transgender young adults in order to support their entire hauora," she continues.

"The importance of developing meaningful engagement with a healthcare service and a health provider continues to emerge as a strong message in the conversations we have with transgender young adults. Having a healthcare provider who is prepared to listen often marks the start of an ongoing, trusted relationship with the healthcare system. While a transgender health-trained clinician is preferred, a healthcare provider willing to be an ally or advocate is welcomed, which is why funding for young people’s mental health and wellbeing to support their journey will be essential," concludes Wilson.

As with all reforms, careful consideration must be given to all aspects of the healthcare journey including physical and mental health and wellbeing.