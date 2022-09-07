New Te Tai o Poutini health funding for Mori welcomed - Poutini Waiora

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 12:15

A West Coast kaupapa MÄori health provider is welcoming funding for four new health services to meet a growing demand for more support with mental health, addiction, and holistic MÄori healing.

Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health) Peeni Henare announced the availability of HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki - a new kaupapa MÄori primary mental health and addiction service which puts whÄnau at its core on Te Tai o Poutini (the West Coast), at Arahura Marae near Hokitika this morning.

Poutini WÄiora Acting Chief Executive Lisa Tumahai says HÄ Hikoi Manaaki is one of four new services that will create 11 clinical roles to tackle mental health and addiction, support whÄnau to access affordable kai, and provide access to traditional kaupapa MÄori healing.

The four kaupapa have received $2M of Government funding.

"This is a significant investment into MÄori health. This much needed funding will boost our services and allow us to reach more communities in need," says Lisa Tumahai.

"We know some of our most vulnerable whÄnau are falling through the gaps. Poverty, family violence, and housing challenges are putting pressure on our health system. This funding will help to change that."

Three of the new services are:

HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki - Kaupapa MÄori primary mental health and addiction services with whÄnau at its core. (Funded by Te Whatu Ora)

Te Tai Poutini Kai Puku (West Coast Food Hub) - A critical service on the West Coast to respond to food security and reduce food waste levels. (Funded by the Ministry of Social Development)

Tai Poutini RongoÄ MÄori - Traditional holistic healing services (Funded by Te Aka Whai Ora)

A fourth new service funded by Te Whatu Ora was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week. Mana Ake will provide a kura based mental wellbeing support service for tamariki.

The services will complement the mahi of Poutini Waiora within the iwi-led WhÄnau as First Navigators prevention programme, which was announced last year. The programme aims to support and strengthen whÄnau wellbeing so that tamariki and whÄnau can lead their own aspirations without state intervention.

Lisa Tumahai says MÄori populations experience disproportionally higher rates of mental health and addiction issues and help outside of the whÄnau is usually only sought during a crisis.

"For too long the health system has failed our most vulnerable. Until now there has been no dedicated support for whÄnau struggling with alcohol and addiction on Te Tai o Poutini. Instead, our rangatahi (youth) have been sent to Åtautahi seeking help, but without whÄnau support they can relapse.

"Programmes like HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki aim to change that by ensuring that when whÄnau are in distress they have the right support available."

Two of the new services, Mana Ake and WhÄnau as First Navigators, are in a development phase. Which means Poutini Waiora and mana whenua can design the services from the ground up to meet the needs of the community.

"For many years, Poutini Waiora has been an underfunded kaupapa MÄori health provider, with our dedicated kaimahi doing the best they can to care for our communities with limited resources.

"This new funding means we can create our services to be guided by the voice of whÄnau. I’m excited that we can be more responsive to the needs of our communities moving forward."

While several of the services are specifically targeting MÄori living on Te Tai o Poutini, they are open to all communities.

Stretching from Haast to Karamea, Te Tai o Poutini is a large and mostly rural geographical area. One challenge is sourcing new clinical kaimahi to meet the demand.

"In this tight labour market, it’s very difficult to recruit a clinical workforce and even more difficult to find MÄori clinicians who will relocate to the coast," says Lisa Tumahai.

Clinical kaimahi can register interest in the new roles by emailing enquiries@poutiniwaiora.co.nz