New Te Tai o Poutini health funding for Mori welcomed - Poutini Waiora

A West Coast kaupapa MÄori health provider is welcoming funding for four new health services to meet a growing demand for more support with mental health, addiction, and holistic MÄori healing.
Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health) Peeni Henare announced the availability of HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki - a new kaupapa MÄori primary mental health and addiction service which puts whÄnau at its core on Te Tai o Poutini (the West Coast), at Arahura Marae near Hokitika this morning.
Poutini WÄiora Acting Chief Executive Lisa Tumahai says HÄ Hikoi Manaaki is one of four new services that will create 11 clinical roles to tackle mental health and addiction, support whÄnau to access affordable kai, and provide access to traditional kaupapa MÄori healing.
The four kaupapa have received $2M of Government funding.
"This is a significant investment into MÄori health. This much needed funding will boost our services and allow us to reach more communities in need," says Lisa Tumahai.
"We know some of our most vulnerable whÄnau are falling through the gaps. Poverty, family violence, and housing challenges are putting pressure on our health system. This funding will help to change that."
Three of the new services are:
HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki - Kaupapa MÄori primary mental health and addiction services with whÄnau at its core. (Funded by Te Whatu Ora)
Te Tai Poutini Kai Puku (West Coast Food Hub) - A critical service on the West Coast to respond to food security and reduce food waste levels. (Funded by the Ministry of Social Development)
Tai Poutini RongoÄ MÄori - Traditional holistic healing services (Funded by Te Aka Whai Ora)
A fourth new service funded by Te Whatu Ora was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week. Mana Ake will provide a kura based mental wellbeing support service for tamariki.
The services will complement the mahi of Poutini Waiora within the iwi-led WhÄnau as First Navigators prevention programme, which was announced last year. The programme aims to support and strengthen whÄnau wellbeing so that tamariki and whÄnau can lead their own aspirations without state intervention.
Lisa Tumahai says MÄori populations experience disproportionally higher rates of mental health and addiction issues and help outside of the whÄnau is usually only sought during a crisis.
"For too long the health system has failed our most vulnerable. Until now there has been no dedicated support for whÄnau struggling with alcohol and addiction on Te Tai o Poutini. Instead, our rangatahi (youth) have been sent to Åtautahi seeking help, but without whÄnau support they can relapse.
"Programmes like HÄ HÄ«koi Manaaki aim to change that by ensuring that when whÄnau are in distress they have the right support available."
Two of the new services, Mana Ake and WhÄnau as First Navigators, are in a development phase. Which means Poutini Waiora and mana whenua can design the services from the ground up to meet the needs of the community.
"For many years, Poutini Waiora has been an underfunded kaupapa MÄori health provider, with our dedicated kaimahi doing the best they can to care for our communities with limited resources.
"This new funding means we can create our services to be guided by the voice of whÄnau. I’m excited that we can be more responsive to the needs of our communities moving forward."
While several of the services are specifically targeting MÄori living on Te Tai o Poutini, they are open to all communities.
Stretching from Haast to Karamea, Te Tai o Poutini is a large and mostly rural geographical area. One challenge is sourcing new clinical kaimahi to meet the demand.
"In this tight labour market, it’s very difficult to recruit a clinical workforce and even more difficult to find MÄori clinicians who will relocate to the coast," says Lisa Tumahai.
Clinical kaimahi can register interest in the new roles by emailing enquiries@poutiniwaiora.co.nz
