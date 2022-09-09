Buller Health's 24/7 acute care services set to be reinstated in early October

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 10:20

Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by Buller Health’s Foote Ward team will be back to a 24/7 service from Monday, 3 October 2022.

In mid-August, we had to introduce some temporary changes to how health care services were delivered at Buller Health in response to on-going staffing pressures, says Holly Mason, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast’s Director of Nursing.

"These changes were made so that urgent acute care as well as routine primary care to the wider-Westport community could be maintained. Over the past few weeks, we have been working towards having a more sustainable level of staffing in place so that we can continue providing the full range of health care services. This has included securing new staff who will be joining the team in the near future.

"We are exceptionally fortunate to have a highly skilled workforce in Buller, who have done a fantastic job ensuring services continue to be provided while the temporary changes are in place. We appreciate the extra mile everyone has been going as we know staff are under pressure due to on-going staff shortages coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and three significant flood events in quick succession.

"We really appreciate the Buller community’s on-going patience and support while these temporary changes remain in place. You can be reassured that if you need emergency or acute care that these services are available 24/7. You can also help us out by booking your routine health care appointments early," says Ms Mason.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

- For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday; 8:45am - 5:00pm).

- If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

- If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.