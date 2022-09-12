'Unexplained rise in sudden deaths in 2022'

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 10:48

As the Pfizer Comirnaty trial continues, New Zealand is experiencing what appears to be more cases of sudden death, and anything/everything but the vaccine is supposedly the cause.

It's not just us noticing this. Researchers using the UK data have noted a close correlation between vaccine doses administered and 5 months later, an excess all-cause mortality.

The phase four clinical trial (post-marketing surveillance) should continue to monitor covid-19 vaccine safety for many years to come while the phase 3 trial is due to finish in 2024. As part of the post-marketing surveillance, EVERY new medical condition or death of a person who has received the vaccine should be investigated and be assumed to be due to the vaccine until proven conclusively otherwise.

New Zealand regulatory authorities appear to be approaching pharmacovigilance (monitoring a medicine's safety) backwards - expecting proof beyond reasonable doubt that the vaccine caused or contributed to the death or the new medical condition.

According to New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS), in many cases of death, or new medical condition, the vaccine status of the person is not even considered. In fact, even six months after the vaccine rollout commenced, NZ coroners did not have access to the immunisation records of the deceased.

The Comirnaty mRNA treatment is a gene therapy, never before used in healthy people, and is still in an ongoing phase three clinical trial (as well as phase four).

"There are many unknowns and as much information as possible about human outcomes should be being gathered," said a spokesperson for NZDSOS.

"We have collated a list of New Zealanders who have died over the last 18 months, many of them young and involved in sports, that have been reported in public newspapers. Even if the cause of death is documented as a ‘heart attack’, ‘blood clot’, ‘cardiac arrest’, ‘suicide’ or ‘autoimmune condition’, the next question should be why? - could the vaccine be implicated in the development of these conditions," said the spokesperson.

mRNA vaccination and subsequent production of synthetic spike protein can cause acute blood clots in any vessel, including coronary arteries leading to a heart attack, leg veins leading to a pulmonary embolus (PE - blood clot in lungs) if they dislodge, or brain arteries leading to a stroke.

"The injection can also cause myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) which may lead to a fatal arrhythmia. These events could all manifest as collapse or sudden death with no prior warning symptoms," said the spokesperson.

What are the odds of two surfers dying from medical events on the same day, in the same region while doing the thing they love? Presumably, they were fit and healthy to be surfing in the winter months.

There were a number of odd ‘water-related deaths’ over summer, not referred to as drownings. Three people died in the North Island on Boxing Day and a man in his 70s died near Waipu in January 2022.

NZDSOS is completely aware that people do suddenly die. However, sudden death due to a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke generally occurs in older people with obvious risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, etc.

In the absence of such risk factors, it is very rare for sudden death to occur. When it does, it is often presumed to be due to an abnormal heart rhythm if nothing is forthcoming on autopsy.

"NZDSOS believes unexplained sudden death in young fit people does not usually occur in the numbers and situations documented. We also want to remain clear, if these people were vaccinated, the vaccine should be implicated unless another cause of death was convincingly proven. We are also aware many more New Zealanders are no longer with us, whose passings were not mentioned in our newspapers and whose deaths should be investigated."

Read through our full article for publicly reported deaths that give rise to concern.