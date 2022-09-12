Mayor Goff welcomes easing of Covid-19 rules

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 17:21

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to remove the country’s COVID-19 Protection Framework (known as the traffic light system) reflects the significant reduction in risk posed by the virus due to rapidly falling infections.

The traffic light system will be removed from midnight on 12 September, including masking rules; however, some mask requirements will remain in sectors such as healthcare where there is continuing need for them.

Mayor Goff says, "The traffic light system has helped Kiwis to manage the risk to themselves, their families, and our communities for nearly a year.

"However, with case numbers dropping steadily and most people having a level of protection due to vaccination and often partial immunity from prior infection, the time has come for New Zealanders to make their own assessment on measures they need to take to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19.

"Mask mandates and other interventions have been effective in helping ensure New Zealand had among the lowest levels of hospitalisation and fatalities from COVID in the world. As the risk from the virus has receded, however, community protection measures can be eased, and people enabled to determine for themselves what level of protection they personally require.

"While the strongest restrictions designed to curb the impact of the pandemic were phased out some time ago, including the restrictions on entry to New Zealand, the latest move largely lifting the restrictions brings New Zealand into line with many other similar countries. It will hopefully further facilitate the movement of tourists, international students, and skilled migrants into New Zealand," Phil Goff said.