ProCare’s Fall Collaborative: Focus on elderly falls prevention

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 11:47

Claims from falls cost Aotearoa New Zealand more than $1.5 billion every year, a figure which has increased year on year since 2015 according to ACC. Recognising this huge burden on individual patients, whÄnau, and ultimately the healthcare sector, leading healthcare provider ProCare recently dedicated one of its Better Together Collaboratives to falls prevention in a bid to identify older people most at risk of falls and refer them to strength and balance training.

Dr Sue Wells, Associate Clinical Director for Population Health at ProCare says, "Around a third of over 65s will suffer a fall every year - of these individuals, around 4% end up in hospital and 1% suffer a hip fracture--. For what in many cases can be a preventable injury, a fall can have significant consequences for the individual, particularly for maintaining activities of daily living and requiring increased whÄnau support and rehabilitation in the community. For some older people, a fall may signal the end of independent living and necessitate moving into aged residential care.

"There is strong evidence that strength and balance-based exercises reduce falls by up to 42% and this intervention may be the most cost-effective approach to fall prevention at a population level---," continues Dr Wells.

ProCare’s Better Together Collaboratives are an evidence-based quality improvement methodology bringing together teams from different general practices to work in a structured way to improve aspects of their service to patients. They involved learning about best practice, quality improvement tools, skills and change ideas, as well as practice staff sharing their experiences of making improvements in their local settings.

"Our Better Together Collaborative devoted to falls prevention had great results. Those who participated in the collaborative increased their completion of falls risk assessments by 11 percentage points compared to a 4 percentage point increase for the rest of the network," continues Dr Wells.

"Most pleasingly, we saw an 18 percentage point increase for MÄori and 10 percentage point increase for Pacific in falls risk assessment," she continues----.

"Using falls assessments helps doctors understand the root cause of any potential falls, from physical ability, underlying medical conditions or home safety. Taking preventative measures such as exercising regularly, reviewing medication, assessing footwear, and getting a patient’s eyesight checked can all contribute to reducing the risk of our elderly patients having a bad fall and needing medical attention," she says.

"Once the falls assessment has been undertaken, then doctors can refer onto strength and balance training or other specialists or programmes that can cater to the patient’s specific needs," she concludes.