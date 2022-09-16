Will med professionals speak to an 'anti-vaxxer' colleague now mandates are over? - NZDOS

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 14:00

The Ardern regime and its single source of truth, have spent the past two and a half years censoring any discussion which wasn’t aligned with the narrative from the mainstream media and government communications.

The scurrilous reduction of medical professionals who dare question the narrative, dubbed "disinfo doctors" prompted Superior Court judge, Justice Alex Pazaratz to ask if "misinformation' is even a real word ... or has it become a crass, self-serving tool to pre-empt scrutiny and discredit your opponent?"

Now the mandates are set to drop for health workers (apart from those whose employers including Te Whatu Ora decided it’s required for them to stay), New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) now asks if General Practitioners are happy to engage in an open discussion.

A spokesperson for NZDSOS, Dr Cindy De Villiers simply stated, "we seek the freedom to ask questions around the data emerging from the post-marketing surveillance and independent researchers from around the world, pointing to the Pfizer vaccine's ineï¬ectiveness and the serious side eï¬ects becoming apparent including the worst one, death.

"Actions and consequences seen cannot be unseen. Once informed, there are no excuses and just 'following orders’, or, in this case, 'guidance' may not be enough for exoneration. An interesting legal opinion in Australia places medical boards firmly on lawyers’ lists for investigation.

"People increasingly are telling us, they do not trust their doctors, don’t want to see one and many definitely don’t want to go anywhere near a hospital. The profession was already in crisis and our ‘health’ system appears to be entering a death spiral. NZDSOS is fearful if enough doctors do not put their patients first and stand up for ethical medicine, the profession will soon be despised rather than venerated. When injections are forced onto patients (no one can argue this hasn't happened with our stamp of legitimacy and with doctors who are seen to benefit too"), respect is lost. This is where we are now - a profession on the brink of collapse said, Dr De Villiers.

"Numerous New Zealanders, including health professionals of all types, have been harmed by the Pfizer ‘vaccine’. They are desperately trying to tell their GPs and specialists to listen and hear their stories. One of the first things taught at medical school is to "listen to the patient, they will tell you the diagnosis, she said".

The medical profession stands on a precipice. Medical professionals need to choose which side of history they are on. Instead of the promised herd immunity, the fully ‘vaccinated’ and boosted are becoming infected and re-infected at similar or even increased rates compared to the unvaccinated. The evidence showing Comirnaty reduces Covid-19 severity and hospitalisations is looking like the result of categorisation errors, deliberate or otherwise. True or not, what eï¬ect do the serious adverse events and deaths caused by Comirnaty have on all-cause mortality and morbidity?

"NZDSOS has questions and is wanting to have an open discussion about NZ's covid response, medical ethics and harm caused by the Covid injection", said Dr De Villiers. .

Now vaccine mandates are about to become a thing of the past, is anyone willing to step up and have this discussion? For those who would like to ask their GP this, NZDSOS provides a letter they could take to their doctor as a polite request for an open debate.