Hato Hone St John celebrates 36 newly qualified ambulance officers

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 16:35

Hato Hone St John is thrilled to have held its very first graduation ceremony for 36 of its newly qualified ambulance officers.

The North Island based graduates are from three out of eight cohorts, to have recently completed the Hato Hone St John’s Residential EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) programme.

The programme was launched earlier this year and provides an opportunity for people, new to the health environment, to fast track their journey to become an EMT and begin work on the road as an ambulance officer.

Jo Gallagher, Hato Hone St John General Manager Ambulance Operations Clinical Support says it’s fantastic to finally be able to celebrate and acknowledge the graduates after not been able to previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s been amazing to finally have an opportunity to recognise the hard mahi everyone has put in and it’s really special to have celebrated them today," Ms Gallagher says.

The EMT training focuses on high-intensity, fully immersive learning. It takes trainees through the New Zealand Certificate in First Responder (Level 3) and the New Zealand Diploma of Ambulance Practice (NZDAP) (Level 5) programme over a six-month period. Trainees undergo classroom-based learning, practical skills development and almost three months of on-road ‘real-life’ ambulance experience.

"The intensive but rewarding programme equips participants with extensive knowledge, skills and a foundation of experience to become a frontline ambulance officer with Hato Hone St John," Ms Gallagher says.

The programme was developed out of a need to get more ambulance officers on the road to help with the unprecedented demand facing the health system, including St John Ambulance, during the pandemic.

Emma Baker, from Auckland, was among those graduating today, after already working in a frontline ambulance role for six months.

"It’s great to be able to celebrate this achievement with my peers and colleagues," Ms Baker says.

"My confidence has grown ten-fold over the last six months and my journey has taken me from learner to teacher."

More on the Hato Hone St John EMT Programme can be found here - https://join.stjohn.org.nz/ambulance-careers/waka-manaaki-emt-residential-programme