Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini Studentship Programme renamed in honour of Gary Coghlan

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 10:56

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast’s Studentship Programme has recently been renamed Te KÅunga o Te Hiringa Gary Coghlan Studentship Programme in memory of Gary Coghlan who was one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s longest serving general managers in Hauora MÄori.

Gary who lost his long battle with illness on 26 November 2021 had an enormous impact during his 20+ years working at the former West Coast District Health Board. He continually challenged the health system to deliver equitable outcomes for MÄori and actively promoted cultural competencies in mainstream health systems. He was recognised as one of the key contributors to reforms within the health system and in developing rural health initiatives on the West Coast, and was held in the greatest respect by his colleagues.

Interim General Manager Hauora MÄori Kylie Parkin says that Gary was passionate about workforce development and was instrumental in developing the West Coast’s Studentship Programme and in ensuring that the process was robust from an equity perspective. He led a strong national MÄori workforce agenda that is starting to see some demonstrable change within our Hauora workforce.

"Gary promoted programmes that gave rangatahi (young people) the opportunity to experience first-hand what life could be like working in the West Coast Health System. He was both innovative and courageous with his ideas and he was never afraid to challenge the status quo. These are all character traits that we would hope to find in our studentship applicants."

Gary’s MÄori whakapapa is to Te RÅ«nanga o Maakawhio and Poutini NgÄi Tahu and he was equally proud of his Irish ancestry. He was a former chair of Tumu Whakarae, the National Leadership Group of MÄori Managers within District Health Boards, as well as a former deputy chair of Tai Poutini Polytechnic. Gary leaves behind four sons of whom he was immensely proud.

The Studentship Programme is open to West Coast students who are studying, or intending to enrol at a recognised NZ university or polytechnic for the next academic year. Applicants must have resided on the South Island’s West Coast, or have strong links to or whakapapa to Te Tai o Poutini. Applications close on Sunday, 9 October 2022.