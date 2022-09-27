Hapai Te Hauora present 'Whare o Whitiora' for Mental Health Awareness Week 2022

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 23:07

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) is here (26th November - 2 nd October) and Hapai Te Hauora is excited to present this year’s rendition of Whitiora - ‘Whare o Whitiora’.

‘Whare o Whitiora’ will continue to act as a guide for whÄnau in their "pursuit of eternal wellbeing" by providing tools and resources to nurture their five pou o Whitiora - wairua, ngÄkau, hinengaro, tinana and whÄnau. The overall theme for MHAW this year is to ‘reconnect - to people and places that whakapiki wairua. In its essence, ‘Whare o Whitiora’ embodies reconnection as it provides the opportunity to restore, revitalise, and reconnect whÄnau MÄori with te ao MÄori practices as they navigate their journey to toiora - an optimal state of well-being.

Selah Hart, CEO of HÄpai Te Hauora, says "Whare o Whitiora reminds us that our tÄ«puna left blueprints behind to secure the oranga of generations of uri whakaheke and they served us well for hundreds of years before we were indoctrinated into and measured against Western models of health. Our whanau, hapÅ«, iwi and hapori MÄori have the right to experience Whitiora in accordance with mÄtauranga derived from their own world-view".

Current statistics shows Aotearoa as being in the midst of a mental health crisis, highlighting the need for indigenous approaches to mental health and wellbeing that emphasises the importance of tikanga MÄori, enhancing cultural identity and utilising MÄori health principles when designing and delivering services. ‘Whare o Whitiora’ was designed to ensure we are closing these gaps and meeting the needs of MÄori by accentuating a model of care that encompasses and reflects te ao MÄori.

Public Health Advisor, Nakisha Tau says, "In our approach to the delivery of Whare o Whitiora, as a collective, the overarching goal is to increase the opportunities whÄnau have to experience Toiora. Unfortunately, many of our whÄnau have long been denied access to our traditional systems of wellbeing, we hope Whare o Whitiora can shelter whÄnau to optimise their health and wellbeing."

The ‘Whare o Whitiora’ campaign comprises three elements - an online campaign, whÄnau packs and a wÄnanga. The online campaign will feature videos from community leaders and those with lived experience. Additionally, social media campaign will capture key messaging around how we can embody the pou o Whitiora. This year’s whÄnau packs contain resources and activities that facilitate connection to ngÄ pou e rima o Whitiora. Lastly, the wÄnanga will be held on Sunday 2nd of October where through the mÄtauranga shared by our kaikÅrero, we will examine the many facets of wairua.

To tune into our Whare o Whitiora WÄnanga, visit the HÄpai te Hauora Facebook Event Page at 4pm on October 2nd.