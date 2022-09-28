Dr Dooley and the smoking Gunn - NZDSOS

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 14:28

Medical practitioner Dr Bruce Dooley has shone a light on simmering concerns over international interference in New Zealand’s medical regulatory processes.

Dr Dooley sat down with FreeNZ’s Liz Gunn in an explosive interview released on 24 September, where he discussed connections between the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) and a private, secretive organisation called the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), based in the United States.

The MCNZ is a member organisation of an international arm of the FSMB called the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA).

Dr Dooley told Gunn the FSMB and IAMRA are registered US charities with ‘hidden and anonymous’ donors who oversee disciplinary action of licensed medical doctors.

They particularly target clinicians working beyond the Big Pharma paradigm who they label as ‘quack' or 'fringe’.

Members lobby lawmakers to restrict the freedom of clinical practice in areas seen as competing with pharmaceutical industry profits, arguing a need for medical council control to 'protect public health'.

In his interview, Dooley spoke about a letter released in July 2021 from the FSMB, claiming that medical professionals speaking against the mainstream narrative were a ‘scourge of misinformation and disinformation’ on the profession who ‘risk the suspension or revocation of their medical licence’.

The letter went on to claim these doctors were a ‘fringe group of licensed physicians who had intentionally spread false and misleading claims about COVID-19 and vaccinations, advocating the use of unproven, potentially dangerous therapies and influencing communities across this country’.

"Imagine calling doctors, who are discussing Ivermectin, a safe Nobel Prize-winning medication, and Vitamin D, a scourge," said a spokesperson for NZDSOS.

Despite being under the watchful eye of the FSMB, doctors licensed to practice in New Zealand are unaware of the organisation's existence. "I have never met a doctor when I bring up the Federation of State Medical Boards, who knows what I'm talking about", said Dr Dooley.

He went on to describe the FSMB statement made in 2021 as a "battle cry to the medical councils" and that it interestingly coincides with a meteoric rise in ‘dissident’ or ‘scourge’ doctors being disciplined and de-licensed by medical councils across the globe.

The NZDSOS spokesperson asked, "if such an organisation exists to lobby against those who speak out about Vitamin D and Ivermectin, both essential for fighting disease, what else or who else, are they silencing in the process?"

MCNZ CEO and acting chair (due to be future chair) of IAMRA, Ms Joan Simeon has already written to every licensed New Zealand doctor, saying (in her medically untrained definition) misinformation and disinformation is being spread by "a few doctors".

On this, NZDSOS agrees with Ontario Supreme Court Judge Pazaratz, who asked if "misinformation is even a real word ... or has it become a crass, self-serving tool to pre-empt scrutiny and discredit your opponent?".

Dr Dooley recommended New Zealand needed to "disentangle our health care regulatory bodies totally from these powerful and malign influences. The Medical Council of New Zealand must disengage from the international bodies and the government must allow an open debate on issues of public health".

"Dr Dooley's story belongs to every New Zealander, and particularly every New Zealand doctor and licensed health care practitioner. Big money must not be allowed to beat integrity and experience," said the spokesperson.

