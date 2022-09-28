International Safe Abortion Day - ALRANZ

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 14:31

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa lends our voice to organisations across the world to support free, safe, and legal access to abortion. Abortion is only one part of the larger framework of reproductive justice that includes the right to bodily autonomy, the choice to parent or not, and a supportive environment to care for children.

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa President, Tracy Morison, said "abortion is healthcare, and anyone who wishes to continue or to end a pregnancy should be able to do so safely". Abortion is a medically necessary and safe component of comprehensive reproductive medical care.

Abortion has been treated as a health issue in Aotearoa New Zealand, not a crime since March 2020. Statistics show improved access to abortion care: it is being accessed earlier allowing the option of less invasive medical abortion (pills) rather than surgery. There is also the potential for greater accessibility for rural and underserved populations though the 0800 DECIDE National Abortion Telehealth Service.

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa supports the continued expansion of abortion services to meet the diverse needs of the community and will continue to support and monitor the implementation of safe areas to reduce the harassment of those accessing abortion.

Law reform and the right to choose was decades in the making and, as recent events in the USA have shown, this right needs to be safeguarded. Research shows that most Aotearoa New Zealanders support safe legal abortions, but a small, vocal anti-choice faction has progressed their agenda by spreading disinformation about abortion. It is imperative that the facts about abortion are broadcasted everywhere.

We call on governments and people around the world, including Aotearoa, to stand up for reproductive justice. We demand the right to safe abortion today and every day, for everyone.

To take action on International Safe Abortion Day, we encourage people to:

- Contact your local MP to express support for abortion access and 100% funding in all aspects of providing abortion services.

- Organise stigma-busting conversations and events.

- Join and/or donate to pro-choice organisations

- Know (and share) the facts on abortion and how to access abortion using credible sources

- Support organizations providing services. Reach out to your local abortion provider to express your support.

- Elect pro-choice candidates to office.