Pharmac consultation best news in decades for allergy sufferers - Allergy NZ

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 15:51

"The best news for allergy sufferers in 25 years" is how Allergy New Zealand’s Chief Executive is describing today’s announcement that Pharmac will consult on funding adrenaline auto injectors for those who need them.

"We have been battling for decades to hear this and have in the last two years upped the ante with our Fundapen and Fundapen2 campaigns to raise awareness of the need for auto injectors to be free for people at risk of anaphylaxis," Mark Dixon says.

"Our first application for adrenaline auto-injectors in 1997 is referenced in Pharmac’s consultation material in which they say it is one of their longest held applications."

Pharmac’s proposal is that people at risk of anaphylaxis who meet the eligibility criteria would receive two Pharmac funded auto-injectors each year.

"We encourage as many people as possible to visit Pharmac’s website to support this," Dixon says. "We applaud the current decision makers at Pharmac for taking this step and want to thank everyone who has supported Allergy NZ’s efforts to keep this issue alive for allergy sufferers."

"Our band of heroes include Pub Charity and the funding they provided for our Fundapen campaigns; Priority Communications and their passionate team of allergy sufferers who have helped push this campaign; General Practice teams; our professional partners; our staff; volunteers; members; and Board."

"This will be life changing for many families who have not been able to keep an up-to-date adrenaline auto injector in their homes because of the cost, which has ranged from $120 to $250 per year for one device."

"We look forward to working with Pharmac to ensure this vital medication reaches all those who need it."