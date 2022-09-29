Tomorrow Lifeline will benefit from Wilson Parking's 'Park with Purpose'

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 13:48

Wilson Parking is hosting ‘Park with Purpose’ this Friday to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week and donating a portion of all early bird parking throughout New Zealand to Lifeline.

Wilson Parking Chief Operating Officer, Sara Norrie, said partnering with Lifeline aligned with their company’s values, and was an obvious choice as a charity partner "Lifeline is there for people 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and we wanted to support them to stay that way," she says.

Lifeline operations manager Helena de Fontenay is understandably delighted with Wilson Parking’s support.

"The last couple of years have been tough for many people. This is reflected in a 20% jump in Lifeline calls to an average of 10,000 calls per month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lifeline doesn’t receive any Government funding, so the support of organisations like Wilson Parking is vital to ensure Lifeline will always be there for people.

"Staying connected with friends and family has proved a challenge for many people post-COVID, so this Mental Health Awareness Week Lifeline is encouraging people to reach out to someone they haven’t connected with for a while - make a phone call, send a text or better yet, arrange to meet face-to-face.

"Loneliness and isolation account for the biggest reason people make calls to Lifeline. Everyone needs to feel connected, but reconnecting is still tricky due to COVID-19. We’re still not back to normal," says Helena.

To help ensure Lifeline is always there, donations can be made via our website: www.lifeline.org.nz. Lifeline is not Government funded and all donations go towards funding Lifeline call centres in Auckland and Christchurch to respond to callers across New Zealand.