Bronze medallist cricketer, Amelia Kerr's mental health passion project launch

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 15:37

On October 4th, New Zealand cricketer and White Fern, Amelia Kerr (Melie) is launching her mental health docu-series Treading Water in a bid to "inspire hope for those struggling."

The cross-sport/community collaboration with youth mental health charity I Am Hope and filmmaker Hamish Johns, is Melie’s passion project and sees her interview seven people about their harrowing mental health journeys.

Melie, who is currently playing in the West Indies with the White Ferns following the team’s bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games, says the "videos of hope" is the product of one of her biggest passions in life.

"I’ve seen people around me struggle, and when I experienced my own struggles with mental health in 2020 and 2021, it really drove home how alone you can feel.

"I hope these videos help people going through tough times realise they are not alone, that it can affect anybody. There is hope and the message I want to get out to those struggling is to not be afraid to ask for help, even though it can be a very scary thing to do."

The powerful videos include struggles of body image and food disorders, depression and anxiety, suicide, unrelenting self-criticism, navigating and expressing vulnerability, and other emotional and psychological struggles of life.

Each short video, which includes a video dedicated to Melie’s journey of overcoming her own mental health struggles, will be uploaded to Melie’s Out of the Rough website and Melie and I Am Hope’s social media accounts. The videos will be released weekly.

They include interviews with Hurricanes flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wellington Saints’ player Rangimarie Mita, former middle-distance runner and co-founder of Two Raw Sisters Rosa Flanagan and Melie’s own father former cricketer Robbie Kerr and childhood best friend Dan Fouhy.

"The idea came about from the fact that mental health affects us all, and I wanted to talk to people from all walks of life to show mental health is so unique and individual to each of us and most importantly, it is so invisible when it’s going on.

"If we can normalise the conversation, people will speak up about their mental health struggles and we can help others before it reaches a crisis point. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. My hope is that these videos will help you or someone you know, so please share them because when you’re going through something and feel so alone, I just want you to know you are not.

"There are people out there who want to help you and you can get through it. There is hope."

I Am Hope founder and mental health advocate Mike King says what Melie has done is powerful, and New Zealanders need to follow suit.

"We are an organisation that takes our instructions from young people. When Melie came to us with this incredible project, we were at the ready with ‘how can we help’?’

"These videos are the most powerful expressions of vulnerability, which is what we’re constantly calling for - let’s show each other our vulnerabilities, so everyone remembers we are all the same. When we’re all vulnerable, no one has to be a tough guy - we can all relate to and help each other."

Trailer: https://outoftherough.nz/treading-water/intro/

Treading water website: www.outoftherough.co.nz

Melie’s Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/meliekerrr

I Am Hope Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/iamhope_nz