Hauora in the palm of your hand: the M3 Whanau App launches in Aotearoa

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 12:50

On a mission to create an empowered and resilient Aotearoa, M3 Mindfulness Founder Jase Te Patu has launched the M3 WhÄnau App on World Mental Health Day.

‘M3’ is a bilingual breath, mindfulness, meditation, movement, and sleep stories app grounded in te ao MÄori. It is the ï¬rst wellbeing app of its kind to incorporate mÄtauranga and indigenous wellbeing practices.

Te Patu (NgÄti Apa, NgÄti Ruanui and NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) says he was driven to translate the principles from M3 Mindfulness, a wellness programme taught in schools, and make them accessible for pakeke (adults).

"We live in a fast paced world and it's diï¬cult to prioritise hauora. Our mental and physical health statistics are reï¬ecting this."

Te Patu says the app was created to make mental health support accessible and relevant to all New Zealanders, especially MÄori.

"Just as you take small moments out of your day to drink water, brush your teeth, or exercise - the M3 app works to help people embed simple, healthy habits into their routine. This could look like a ï¬ve minute meditation on the bus, or learning breathing exercises to use when you feel overwhelmed.

"When wellness becomes a daily habit, it has the power to prevent a mental health crisis down the track."

One in four New Zealanders are at risk of struggling with their mental health (Mental Health Foundation, 2021). According to Manatu Hauora, MÄori adults are about 1.5 times as likely as non-MÄori adults to report a high or very high probability of having an anxiety or depressive disorder.

On the M3 app, collaborator Dr Hinemoa Elder says "Ehara i te hanga ake!", meaning "It’s not insigniï¬cant, it’s amazing!"

Other partners involved in the app’s creation include HÄmi Kelly (providing the MÄori translation); Stacey Morrison, Pere Wihongi, actors Te Kohe Tuhaka, Maaka Pohatu, Ani-Piki Tuari, Arihia Cassidy, Tarikura Kapea and Naomi Toilalo (reading the practices); and Grammy award-winning composer Jerome Kavanagh, providing the Taonga Puoro soundscapes.

Multi-award winning Te Patu has been teaching hauora for 30 years, is a qualiï¬ed yoga, meditation, and mindfulness facilitator for children and adults, and a PLD Trainer for Principals and Teachers. His TED Talk on mindfulness in children has over 154,000 views.

The M3 App is $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year with a free trial available for the ï¬rst month. It is available from today on the App Store and Google Play.