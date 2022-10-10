Hauora in the palm of your hand: the M3 Whanau App launches in Aotearoa

|
On a mission to create an empowered and resilient Aotearoa, M3 Mindfulness Founder Jase Te Patu has launched the M3 WhÄnau App on World Mental Health Day.
‘M3’ is a bilingual breath, mindfulness, meditation, movement, and sleep stories app grounded in te ao MÄori. It is the ï¬rst wellbeing app of its kind to incorporate mÄtauranga and indigenous wellbeing practices.
Te Patu (NgÄti Apa, NgÄti Ruanui and NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) says he was driven to translate the principles from M3 Mindfulness, a wellness programme taught in schools, and make them accessible for pakeke (adults).
"We live in a fast paced world and it's diï¬cult to prioritise hauora. Our mental and physical health statistics are reï¬ecting this."
Te Patu says the app was created to make mental health support accessible and relevant to all New Zealanders, especially MÄori.
"Just as you take small moments out of your day to drink water, brush your teeth, or exercise - the M3 app works to help people embed simple, healthy habits into their routine. This could look like a ï¬ve minute meditation on the bus, or learning breathing exercises to use when you feel overwhelmed.
"When wellness becomes a daily habit, it has the power to prevent a mental health crisis down the track."
One in four New Zealanders are at risk of struggling with their mental health (Mental Health Foundation, 2021). According to Manatu Hauora, MÄori adults are about 1.5 times as likely as non-MÄori adults to report a high or very high probability of having an anxiety or depressive disorder.
On the M3 app, collaborator Dr Hinemoa Elder says "Ehara i te hanga ake!", meaning "It’s not insigniï¬cant, it’s amazing!"
Other partners involved in the app’s creation include HÄmi Kelly (providing the MÄori translation); Stacey Morrison, Pere Wihongi, actors Te Kohe Tuhaka, Maaka Pohatu, Ani-Piki Tuari, Arihia Cassidy, Tarikura Kapea and Naomi Toilalo (reading the practices); and Grammy award-winning composer Jerome Kavanagh, providing the Taonga Puoro soundscapes.
Multi-award winning Te Patu has been teaching hauora for 30 years, is a qualiï¬ed yoga, meditation, and mindfulness facilitator for children and adults, and a PLD Trainer for Principals and Teachers. His TED Talk on mindfulness in children has over 154,000 views.
The M3 App is $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year with a free trial available for the ï¬rst month. It is available from today on the App Store and Google Play.
