Hauora in the palm of your hand: the M3 Whanau App launches in Aotearoa

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 12:50

On a mission to create an empowered and resilient Aotearoa, M3 Mindfulness Founder Jase Te Patu has launched the M3 Whānau App on World Mental Health Day.

‘M3’ is a bilingual breath, mindfulness, meditation, movement, and sleep stories app grounded in te ao Māori. It is the first wellbeing app of its kind to incorporate mātauranga and indigenous wellbeing practices.

Te Patu (Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Tūwharetoa) says he was driven to translate the principles from M3 Mindfulness, a wellness programme taught in schools, and make them accessible for pakeke (adults).

"We live in a fast paced world and it's difficult to prioritise hauora. Our mental and physical health statistics are reflecting this."

Te Patu says the app was created to make mental health support accessible and relevant to all New Zealanders, especially Māori.

"Just as you take small moments out of your day to drink water, brush your teeth, or exercise - the M3 app works to help people embed simple, healthy habits into their routine. This could look like a five minute meditation on the bus, or learning breathing exercises to use when you feel overwhelmed.

"When wellness becomes a daily habit, it has the power to prevent a mental health crisis down the track."

One in four New Zealanders are at risk of struggling with their mental health (Mental Health Foundation, 2021). According to Manatu Hauora, Māori adults are about 1.5 times as likely as non-Māori adults to report a high or very high probability of having an anxiety or depressive disorder.

On the M3 app, collaborator Dr Hinemoa Elder says "Ehara i te hanga ake!", meaning "It’s not insignificant, it’s amazing!"

Other partners involved in the app’s creation include Hēmi Kelly (providing the Māori translation); Stacey Morrison, Pere Wihongi, actors Te Kohe Tuhaka, Maaka Pohatu, Ani-Piki Tuari, Arihia Cassidy, Tarikura Kapea and Naomi Toilalo (reading the practices); and Grammy award-winning composer Jerome Kavanagh, providing the Taonga Puoro soundscapes.

Multi-award winning Te Patu has been teaching hauora for 30 years, is a qualified yoga, meditation, and mindfulness facilitator for children and adults, and a PLD Trainer for Principals and Teachers. His TED Talk on mindfulness in children has over 154,000 views.

The M3 App is $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year with a free trial available for the first month. It is available from today on the App Store and Google Play.