Breast Cancer Cure launches new 'Tees for a Cure' range

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 13:20

Breast Cancer Cure is thrilled the announce the release of its latest ‘Tees for a Cure’ range, including two new designers, Moochi and Campbell Luke, alongside a raft of Kiwi designers - Karen Walker, Zambesi, Hailwood, Kathryn Wilson, Federation, Tuesday Label, COOP by Trelise Cooper., Nom-d, Caitlin Crisp, Taylor, Storm, Yvonne Bennetti and Trelise Cooper.

The latest range features beautiful new designs for summer, as well as past favourites - with the tees being the perfect way to give AND gift this Christmas.

All funds raised through the sale of the tees will go towards vital breast cancer research.

"Breast Cancer Cure is committed to fundraise for researchers and scientists located at every University throughout Aotearoa. Our goal is to fund as many projects as possible every year " says Breast Cancer Cure CEO Sonja de Mari.

"We are excited to be partnering with Cancer Research Trust NZ with new projects currently under their review process with announcements due in the next few weeks. This campaign celebrates New Zealand’s best, brightest and most creative. Showcasing our incredibly talented New Zealand designers and shining a light on the truly magnificent minds we have in our community."

The ‘Tees for a Cure’ campaign features a slew of familiar faces including Grace Palmer and Rawiri Jobe, Petra Bagust, Shane Cortese, Michele A’Court, Nerida Cortese, Trelise Cooper, Julia Leuchars, Kathryn Wilson Biddie Cooksley, Josh Leys, Deborah Caldwell, Caitlin Crisp, Laura Hadlow as well as breast cancer survivor, Taryn Howarth and her daughter Lexi.

In the early 2000’s, over $4million was raised as a result of the hugely-popular tee campaign - fashion lovers will remember Karen Walker’s iconic Chrysanthemum flower design, which is available again in this latest collection.

3500 Kiwis are diagnosed with breast cancer each year - and it’s not discriminatory, it impacts all New Zealanders, male and female, in every age range and from every ethnic background. Buying a tee is an easy way to make a difference, and contribute towards Breast Cancer Cure’s ongoing research.