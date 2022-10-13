e-Mental Health stakeholders have chance to attend world leading congress in Auckland next month

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 10:05

Experts from international research groups, Governments, healthcare organisations, people with lived experience and product developers will be congregating at the 8th Annual eMental Health International Congress at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland from 10 to 11 November. â¨â¨They will be here to promote the global implementation of eMental Health to help solve the global mental health crisis.

The global mental health crisis is a difficult problem to solve, but with the rise of digital tools that will improve access, allow scalability, and transform our current mental healthcare system, it appears that there is a digital beacon of hope on the horizon.

eMental Health options provide consumers with more choice, additional support and access to resources when and where they need them most. It also allows healthcare professionals to see hundreds more patients than they can when done face to face, reducing long waiting lists and mental distress.

The Congress is an initiative of the eMental Health International Collaborative (eMHIC), based in Auckland, which is on a mission to bring together and to connect anyone working in mental health with people leading the way in this transformative field.

eMHIC is the global peak body on digital mental health and, while it is an international organisation lead by mental health leaders from around the world, its headquarters are located right here in Auckland, New Zealand.

eMHIC Executive Director Anil Thapliyal says: "The Congress is an opportunity for everyone and anyone working in eMental health to come together and collaborate as we all work towards solving the global mental health crisis, and ultimately saving lives."

"It truly is a global event, and we welcome everyone including those who can contribute through sharing their own lived experiences of poor mental health, those who work in the field, and those who simply want to learn more. We all need to work together to make the difference."

Global mental health crisis a growing concern

The World Health Organization now estimates one in eight of people around the world live with a mental health disorder ( https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-disorders).

In Aoteroa New Zealand, we are bombarded daily with news of our growing rates of poor mental health and the strain that our healthcare system is under.

Traditional methods of support and treatment simply cannot scale at the level required to meet the growing demand. However, this new wave of technological innovation is proving to be a critical ally. Experts around the world agree that integrating digital solutions into our existing healthcare systems will make a pivotal difference in the global fight against mental illness.

eMental Health, also known as digital mental health solutions, are infinitely scalable and enable promotion, prevention, screening, treatment and social support to improve mental wellbeing and recovery.

The eMHIC Congress is a once-a-year opportunity to connect with and learn from the world’s leading experts in eMental Health. It is the only gathering of mental health officials from governments around the world focussed on the safe and effective implementation of digital mental health into national healthcare systems.

Attendees will benefit from hearing about what other countries, healthcare providers and innovative product developers are doing right, and be inspired by the focus on sharing knowledge and collaboratively creating the future of eMental Health.