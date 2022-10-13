Pegasus Health announces the opening of a Mental Health hub

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 12:06

Pegasus Health (Charitable) Ltd is opening a new Mental Health Hub on Cranford Street on Friday 14 October, 2022.

The building will house mental health clinicians providing RongoÄ KÅrerorero |Talking Therapy to patients who have been referred by their Pegasus Health GP.

The location of this hub will enable improved access to mental health support for people living in the North and Northwest of Åtautahi Christchurch.

Pegasus Health Service Manager, Primary Mental Health, Karl Belcher, is pleased to have found a location for the service that reflects the kaupapa (principles) of the service.

"We spent a lot of time looking for a site that fits the community and is vibrant and welcoming. It doesn’t feel clinical, but is a space that is warm., caring, nurturing and reflects the concept of manaakitanga (respect) and whanaungatanga(connection)," Karl said.

The building will be officially opened with a blessing by local hapÅ«."We’re privileged to have a blessing of the building. It’s a great way for us to open up that space, connect with the community and set the scene for us as a service," Karl said.