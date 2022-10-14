Pegasus Health's new talking therapy facility opens in Papanui

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 15:28

A new mental health hub has been established by Pegasus Health (Charitable)Ltd on Cranford Street.

The building was officially opened this morning with a blessing by Matua Rurufrom Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury.

The new facility will see up to eight mental health clinicians delivering RongoÄKÅrerorero | talking therapy to people in need of short-term wellbeing support.

"It was a privilege to have Matua Ruru bless the building," Karl Belcher, ServiceManager Primary Mental Health, said.

"The blessing was a chance for us to cleanse the space and create mana andmauri here. The people who will come here for support are often in a time ofdistress and be infusing that mana we hope they are able to walk out of here withhope and heads held high."

The building has four distinct spaces for clinicians to see patients. Each room iswarm, filled with sun and has a comfortable, inviting feel far removed from atraditional clinical health setting.

"We spent a lot of time looking for a site that fits the community and is vibrantand welcoming. It doesn’t feel clinical, but is a space that is warm, caring, nurturing and reflects the concept of manaakitanga | respect andwhanaungatanga | connection," Karl said.

RongoÄ KÅrerorero, Talking Therapy, is a service provided by the PegasusHealth Mental health Team to patients enrolled with Pegasus Health GeneralPractices. It is an opportunity for people in need to access support in refocusingon their values and what they need at a particular time in their lives.