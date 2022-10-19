Key breast milk component HMOs 'protect against coronavirus, autism'

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 10:54

Australian and New Zealand government officials, and heads of the infant and toddler food industry today heard that a key breastmilk component, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), can build immune systems that protect against neurological disorders and respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19.

Emeritus Professor Geoff Cleghorn from the University of Queensland spoke at the Infant Nutrition Council’s ‘Feeding the Future’ Conference in Wellington about the latest research on HMOs.

He said researchers are finding that human microbiomes, fed by highly complex HMOs during infancy, are a centrepiece in mitigating the development of allergies, obesity, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, and other illnesses.

"Compounds in breastmilk are the fuel for microbes that build immunity in our bodies from a young age."

"Human milk oligosaccharides are complex and diverse chemical compounds - to date, more than 200 different HMO structures have been identified.

"New research shows that these compounds are important to develop protection against illnesses, especially during infancy and as toddlers.

"HMOs are fuel for the good bacteria in our microbiomes. These microbiomes are made up of a plethora of bacteria, viruses, and other tiny living organisms, or microbes which help our bodies.

"There are signs that every body cavity, and every body surface, has its own unique microbiome. We’re finding that the development of these microbiomes at a young age is incredibly important.

"As we grow up, well-fuelled microbiomes better protect against general illness and disease and help prevent neurological disorders such as autism."

Professor Cleghorn says there is much more to be discovered, and much more potential, in research investigating the role of HMOs and microbiomes.

"Recent scientific advances have made it possible to produce human-identical milk oligosaccharides for use in products that help close the gap between breastfed and formula-fed infants."