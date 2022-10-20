Te Manawa Taki Hepatitis C Symposium: Partnership in the community key to hep C elimination

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 20:08

Community service and health providers from across the motu gathered at the Te Manawa Taki Hepatitis C Symposium at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium yesterday evening.

Representatives from Te Whatu Ora (nationally, regionally, and locally), Community Corrections, Community Alcohol and Drugs, prison staff, Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand, pharmacy, nurses, specialists, MÄori health providers, Bowel Screening, and GPs gathered to share updates and reflections on hep C in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The theme of the evening, sponsored by AbbVie, was Partnering in the community, where the magic happens. This emphasised the importance of collaborating within communities and nurturing relationships in the fight to eliminate hep C.

Gavin Hooper-Newton, Programme Manager of the National Hepatitis C Action Plan, shared updates on the progress of the Action Plan, which outlines how New Zealand will eliminate hep C by 2030.

He also noted that the Action Plan will not only help eliminate hep C, but it could also provide the health sector with a framework to apply to other pressing health issues such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and HIV. The issue of inequity faced by MÄori was raised by Clarence Kerrison, a Gasenterologist at Waikato Hospital, who explained how MÄori prioritisation is key to eliminating the virus.

He stated that building whanaungatanga and trust, inclusion of MÄori from the start of the process, understanding biases, and giving more resources to MÄori patients over non-MÄori, were areas to focus on.

Jo de Lisle, the Hep C Project Manager for Te Manawa Taki, spoke about hep C progress within the region, notably the launch of the van, a free mobile clinic that brings point-of-care testing to the doorstep of high priority communities.

"We provide a one-stop-shop free service in our van, not only comprehensive testing and treatment for hep C, but also height and weight checks, diabetes screenings, hep C. We have room for other services to join us too," she said.

"Patients can get a comprehensive hepatitis C service and a basic health check with links to care in one visit, rather than being carted around multiple healthcare providers. We’ve made sure the van is cosy, we have free WiFi for patients and a secure IT network for staff provided by Spark, and we give koha to our patients- making it more comfortable for those apprehensive about getting tested."

The National Hepatitis C Action Plan for Aotearoa New Zealand is available to view on the Ministry of Health website.