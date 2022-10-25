ProCare Charitable Foundation announces 2022 grants application opening date

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 12:51

On 1 November 2022, the ProCare Charitable Foundation will open applications for grants from registered charities working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities in the greater Auckland region.

As with previous years, the total amount of funds available for distribution this year is up to $250,000. The minimum amount for funding requests is $25,000 - up to a maximum of $100,000.

June McCabe, Chair of the ProCare Foundation says: "Since 2015 the ProCare Charitable Foundation has made more than $1.6 million available to organisations that:

- Promote or deliver health related activities

- Improve population health outcomes

- Improve through education or other services the wellbeing of greater Auckland communities

- Reduce health inequalities and alleviate poverty or deprivation

- Other initiatives or innovations that fall within the purposes of the foundation.

"These grants are available due to the generosity of our ProCare general practices in order to support and improve the wellbeing of the people of TÄmaki Makaurau," concludes McCabe.

The application round will open at 9.00am on 1 November 2022 and close on 30 November 2022 or prior if the subscribed quantity of applications is reached. Applicants should read the important notice and criteria on ProCare’s website before applying.