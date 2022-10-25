Buller Health's 24/7 acute care services to remain operating at reduced capacity

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 16:06

Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by Buller Health’s Foote Ward team will remain operating at reduced capacity due to on-going staffing pressures.

For the time being, services will continue to be temporarily provided as follows:

On-site urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by our Foote Ward team will be available between 7:00am - 11:00pm daily.

Outside of these hours, all acute care will be managed in the same way as rural services provided by St John who will be supported by a PRIME trained clinician. Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te NÄ«kau Hospital.

"Unfortunately, the staffing pressures which led to reduced services in Foote Ward’s 24/7 urgent patient stabilisation and observation services over the weekend have not eased. For this reason, we have made the decision to continue temporarily providing reduced services", says Holly Mason, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast’s Director of Nursing.

"If you or a member of your whÄnau needs emergency or acute care these services are still available 24/7 - they are just being provided in a different way. Between 11:00pm and 7:00am, instead of presenting to Foote Ward, St John’s staff along with a PRIME trained clinician will come to you.

"While we appreciate that this situation isn’t ideal, we are committed to ensuring the wider-Westport community has access to urgent acute care when it is needed. It’s important that if you are very unwell, we do want to see you so you can get the care you need. In a life-threatening emergency, it’s critical you call 111," says Ms Mason.

- For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday 8:45am - 5:00pm).

- If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

- If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.