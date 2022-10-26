Govt delivers boost for Rainbow wellbeing initiatives - Little

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 10:01

Another 15 organisations providing Rainbow wellbeing support will receive funding to advance their work with Rainbow young people and communities thanks to the Government’s Rainbow mental wellbeing investment.

Health Minister Andrew Little made the announcement at the International Initiative for Mental Health Leaders conference in Christchurch today and said the funding is from the second tranche of Rule Foundation grants, made possible by the Government’s $4.6 million Rainbow mental wellbeing package.

"This Government has delivered record investment in mental wellbeing and put in place more support for the Rainbow community than has ever previously been available," Andrew Little said.

"This is absolutely essential, because we know the Rainbow community is more likely to experience poorer mental health and wellbeing, discrimination, harassment and bullying than the general population which is unacceptable.

"The Rule Foundation has approved grants to 15 initiatives to help people, including MÄori/takatÄpui and Pacific peoples; Indian, ethnic and Asian communities; transgender/non-binary and intersex people.

"This funding will not only support these important projects and activities, it will add to the community-based mental wellbeing services we’ve put in place that didn’t exist before, including the Access and Choice programme that is already making a difference to thousands of New Zealanders every month."

Youth mental health is part of the Cooperation Agreement between Labour and The Green Party.

"Aotearoa should be a place where all of us are supported to live authentic, connected lives, no matter who we are or who we love. Today’s funding boost means more of our rainbow and takatÄpui whÄnau will be able to access the mental health and addiction services we, like all New Zealanders, deserve," Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said.

Since 2021, the Government has invested $4.6 million in specific Rainbow mental wellbeing initiatives to support mental health and addiction services, workforce development, as well as top-up funding to the Rule Foundation’s Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund established by this Government in 2019.