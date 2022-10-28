ProCare launches Pacific Health Strategy and Tala-Moana

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 09:54

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has launched its refreshed Pacific Health Strategy alongside a new cultural competency app called ‘Tala-Moana’.

This follows a launch event, which saw Pacific partners, community and church leaders, and key health professionals come together to celebrate the launch of the strategy and to receive an exclusive sneak preview of Tala-Moana.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says, "ProCare has been on a huge transformation journey over the past 18 months. We have shifted our thinking and put equity and fanau (family) at the heart of what we do. Our Pacific Health Strategy focuses on the needs of our Pacific communities, reducing inequities and how we can support and uplift Pacific people in their health journeys.

"Launching Tala-Moana and our Pacific Health Strategy is another step forward in ProCare’s equity journey and was the first time we have brought together the wider Pacific community to celebrate with us," she continues.

Viv Pole, Senior Advisor Pacific Health at ProCare says: "This is an exciting milestone and great collaboration with Kiwa Digital. Digital enablement is the way forward and ProCare is delighted to present Tala-Moana for our staff, our network, health partners and community. This app will help nurture and sustain our Pacific languages, and contribute to positive engagement with health practitioners to improve health outcomes for Pacific people.

"The translation of body parts and diseases will be handy even for Pacific people when they’re with the doctor or at hospital. It’s so simple to use as it allows users to swipe over words to listen to the pronunciation. This will allow people to practice in their own way, therefore, giving them confidence in using various Pacific languages, supporting them to be more inclusive and connect with, respect and appreciate Pacific cultures in their daily work," concludes Pole.

Tala-Moana can be downloaded free from the App Store, Google Play or Microsoft Store.